JMD Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

11.53
(-1.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

1.58

1.79

345.14

225.5

183.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.58

1.79

345.14

225.5

183.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.1

0.81

1.49

Other Income

0.5

0.02

0.69

0.3

0.4

Total Income

2.07

1.81

345.94

226.63

185.48

Total Expenditure

2.86

3.67

344.23

225.13

182.75

PBIDT

-0.78

-1.86

1.7

1.49

2.73

Interest

0

0

0

0

0.01

PBDT

-0.78

-1.86

1.7

1.49

2.72

Depreciation

0.1

0.18

0.33

0.5

0.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.03

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.91

-2.04

1.37

0.98

2.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.91

-2.04

1.37

0.97

2.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.91

-2.04

1.37

0.97

2.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0.18

0.12

0.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.43

14.43

7.21

7.21

7.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

5,68,46,000

5,68,46,000

5,68,46,000

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

78.79

78.79

78.79

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

12,50,00,000

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

81.69

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

17.32

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

28,00,000

1,53,00,000

1,53,00,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

18.29

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

3.88

21.2

21.21

PBIDTM(%)

-49.36

-103.91

0.49

0.66

1.48

PBDTM(%)

-49.36

-103.91

0.49

0.66

1.48

PATM(%)

-57.59

-113.96

0.39

0.43

1.11

