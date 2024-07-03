JMD Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
1.58
1.79
345.14
225.5
183.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.58
1.79
345.14
225.5
183.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.1
0.81
1.49
Other Income
0.5
0.02
0.69
0.3
0.4
Total Income
2.07
1.81
345.94
226.63
185.48
Total Expenditure
2.86
3.67
344.23
225.13
182.75
PBIDT
-0.78
-1.86
1.7
1.49
2.73
Interest
0
0
0
0
0.01
PBDT
-0.78
-1.86
1.7
1.49
2.72
Depreciation
0.1
0.18
0.33
0.5
0.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.03
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.91
-2.04
1.37
0.98
2.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.91
-2.04
1.37
0.97
2.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.91
-2.04
1.37
0.97
2.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0.18
0.12
0.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.43
14.43
7.21
7.21
7.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
5,68,46,000
5,68,46,000
5,68,46,000
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
78.79
78.79
78.79
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
12,50,00,000
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
81.69
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
17.32
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
28,00,000
1,53,00,000
1,53,00,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
18.29
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
3.88
21.2
21.21
PBIDTM(%)
-49.36
-103.91
0.49
0.66
1.48
PBDTM(%)
-49.36
-103.91
0.49
0.66
1.48
PATM(%)
-57.59
-113.96
0.39
0.43
1.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.