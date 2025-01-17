Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.82
-92.54
-34.71
-71.79
Op profit growth
-35.17
-4.26
1,092.63
-133.22
EBIT growth
-53.33
-5.01
393.19
-288
Net profit growth
-58.28
-18
355.21
-460.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-36.91
-70.52
-5.49
-0.3
EBIT margin
-29.46
-78.17
-6.13
-0.81
Net profit margin
-18.76
-55.69
-5.06
-0.72
RoCE
-3
-6.14
-6.39
-1.31
RoNW
-0.51
-1.19
-1.38
-0.29
RoA
-0.47
-1.09
-1.31
-0.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.6
-1.31
-1.59
-0.05
Book value per share
23.1
23.59
24.74
2.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.68
-6.73
-282.58
P/B
0.15
0.43
5.71
EV/EBIDTA
-4.11
-12.36
-225.2
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-3.02
-1.19
-1.52
-9.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
438.49
425.02
97.9
372.35
Inventory days
915.78
1,025.76
138.33
153.25
Creditor days
-75.31
-64.54
-153.52
-495.27
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.04
-0.1
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
0.59
0.7
1.63
7.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.53
-60.13
-98.36
-98.64
Employee costs
-43.69
-71.21
-4.13
-0.64
Other costs
-16.68
-39.17
-2.99
-1.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.