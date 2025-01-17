iifl-logo-icon 1
JMD Ventures Ltd Key Ratios

10.44
(1.95%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.82

-92.54

-34.71

-71.79

Op profit growth

-35.17

-4.26

1,092.63

-133.22

EBIT growth

-53.33

-5.01

393.19

-288

Net profit growth

-58.28

-18

355.21

-460.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-36.91

-70.52

-5.49

-0.3

EBIT margin

-29.46

-78.17

-6.13

-0.81

Net profit margin

-18.76

-55.69

-5.06

-0.72

RoCE

-3

-6.14

-6.39

-1.31

RoNW

-0.51

-1.19

-1.38

-0.29

RoA

-0.47

-1.09

-1.31

-0.29

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.6

-1.31

-1.59

-0.05

Book value per share

23.1

23.59

24.74

2.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.68

-6.73

-282.58

P/B

0.15

0.43

5.71

EV/EBIDTA

-4.11

-12.36

-225.2

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.02

-1.19

-1.52

-9.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

438.49

425.02

97.9

372.35

Inventory days

915.78

1,025.76

138.33

153.25

Creditor days

-75.31

-64.54

-153.52

-495.27

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.04

-0.1

-0.03

Net debt / op. profit

0.59

0.7

1.63

7.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.53

-60.13

-98.36

-98.64

Employee costs

-43.69

-71.21

-4.13

-0.64

Other costs

-16.68

-39.17

-2.99

-1.01

