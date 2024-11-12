|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|JMD Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30, 2024 together with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|JMD Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve change among Directors including change in Chairman & Managing Director
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|JMD Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30, 2024 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|JMD Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31 2024 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report as well as Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|Please find attached intimation letter about resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company, together with Resignation Letter
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|JMD Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023. Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|JMD Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve forming Subsidiary for expanding its business on OTT Platform in line with Companys disclosure dated October 30 2023 Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held today for forming Subsidiary and to make its debut on OTT Platform (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
