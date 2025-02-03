Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.68
6.68
6.68
6.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.18
0.17
0.16
0.12
Net Worth
6.86
6.85
6.84
6.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.86
6.85
6.84
6.8
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.53
0.53
0.26
0.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.26
6.17
5.14
6.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.3
6.19
5.23
6.47
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.02
-0.09
-0.05
Cash
0.06
0.15
1.45
0.11
Total Assets
6.85
6.85
6.85
6.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.