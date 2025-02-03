iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

192.15
(57.50%)
Feb 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.68

6.68

6.68

6.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.18

0.17

0.16

0.12

Net Worth

6.86

6.85

6.84

6.8

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.86

6.85

6.84

6.8

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.53

0.53

0.26

0.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.26

6.17

5.14

6.42

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

6.3

6.19

5.23

6.47

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.02

-0.09

-0.05

Cash

0.06

0.15

1.45

0.11

Total Assets

6.85

6.85

6.85

6.79

Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.