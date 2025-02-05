Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹183
Prev. Close₹122
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.38
Day's High₹192.15
Day's Low₹183
52 Week's High₹192.15
52 Week's Low₹183
Book Value₹10.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)128.36
P/E0
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.68
6.68
6.68
6.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.18
0.17
0.16
0.12
Net Worth
6.86
6.85
6.84
6.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.88
17.64
8.95
0.09
yoy growth (%)
75
96.98
9,531.74
-36.46
Raw materials
-31.1
-17.79
-9.05
-0.11
As % of sales
100.71
100.83
101.07
118.27
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
0.01
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.15
1.15
-4.94
0.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
75
96.98
9,531.74
-36.46
Op profit growth
63.25
-13.26
96.75
18.45
EBIT growth
-103.82
-212.66
-17.97
1,453.19
Net profit growth
-87.02
-26.91
-66.77
1,190.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
0.15
0.61
5.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.15
0.61
5.73
Other Operating Income
0.12
0.02
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
8,509.85
|37.26
|5,26,756.71
|3,705.81
|0.42
|14,991.41
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,796.35
|184.05
|2,86,816.4
|10.69
|0.06
|70.82
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
137.9
|27.58
|1,80,214.7
|1,630.66
|1.09
|6,763.43
|39.82
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
249.8
|300.96
|1,58,705.04
|75.18
|0
|137.37
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
412.45
|8.73
|1,36,112.7
|4,370.44
|3.27
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Braj Mohan Singh
Non Executive Director
Atul Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Adesh Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Rajesh kumar vaid
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Kaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd
Summary
Jolly plastic industries limited is a plastic Trading company. The company has been in the business for last many years. They specialise in trading of plastic, plastic related materials and pvc. They deal in these products for last many years with their intensive experience. They treat their clients & customers with a friendliness, reliable, courteousness. Moreover, over the years, they have gained the trust of reputed clients by maintaining the quality of products as per the set quality standards of the market. The company was incorporated in the year 1981.
Read More
The Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹192.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd is ₹128.36 Cr. as of 03 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd is 0 and 18.55 as of 03 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd is ₹183 and ₹192.15 as of 03 Feb ‘25
Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.