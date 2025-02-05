Summary

Jolly plastic industries limited is a plastic Trading company. The company has been in the business for last many years. They specialise in trading of plastic, plastic related materials and pvc. They deal in these products for last many years with their intensive experience. They treat their clients & customers with a friendliness, reliable, courteousness. Moreover, over the years, they have gained the trust of reputed clients by maintaining the quality of products as per the set quality standards of the market. The company was incorporated in the year 1981.

