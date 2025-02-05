iifl-logo-icon 1
Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd Share Price

192.15
(57.50%)
Feb 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open183
  • Day's High192.15
  • 52 Wk High192.15
  • Prev. Close122
  • Day's Low183
  • 52 Wk Low 183
  • Turnover (lac)5.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.35
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)128.36
  • Div. Yield0
Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

183

Prev. Close

122

Turnover(Lac.)

5.38

Day's High

192.15

Day's Low

183

52 Week's High

192.15

52 Week's Low

183

Book Value

10.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

128.36

P/E

0

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0

Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Feb, 2025|09:39 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.04%

Non-Promoter- 99.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.68

6.68

6.68

6.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.18

0.17

0.16

0.12

Net Worth

6.86

6.85

6.84

6.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.88

17.64

8.95

0.09

yoy growth (%)

75

96.98

9,531.74

-36.46

Raw materials

-31.1

-17.79

-9.05

-0.11

As % of sales

100.71

100.83

101.07

118.27

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.03

0.01

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.15

1.15

-4.94

0.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

75

96.98

9,531.74

-36.46

Op profit growth

63.25

-13.26

96.75

18.45

EBIT growth

-103.82

-212.66

-17.97

1,453.19

Net profit growth

-87.02

-26.91

-66.77

1,190.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

0.15

0.61

5.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.15

0.61

5.73

Other Operating Income

0.12

0.02

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

8,509.85

37.265,26,756.713,705.810.4214,991.411,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,796.35

184.052,86,816.410.690.0670.8251.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

137.9

27.581,80,214.71,630.661.096,763.4339.82

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

249.8

300.961,58,705.0475.180137.3739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

412.45

8.731,36,112.74,370.443.2713,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Braj Mohan Singh

Non Executive Director

Atul Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Adesh Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Rajesh kumar vaid

Non Executive Director

Sandeep Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd

Summary

Jolly plastic industries limited is a plastic Trading company. The company has been in the business for last many years. They specialise in trading of plastic, plastic related materials and pvc. They deal in these products for last many years with their intensive experience. They treat their clients & customers with a friendliness, reliable, courteousness. Moreover, over the years, they have gained the trust of reputed clients by maintaining the quality of products as per the set quality standards of the market. The company was incorporated in the year 1981.
Company FAQs

What is the Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹192.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd is ₹128.36 Cr. as of 03 Feb ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd is 0 and 18.55 as of 03 Feb ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd is ₹183 and ₹192.15 as of 03 Feb ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd?

Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.96 %

