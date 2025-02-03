Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
8,479.9
|37.13
|5,24,902.82
|3,705.81
|0.42
|14,991.41
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,814.1
|185.87
|2,89,650.47
|10.69
|0.06
|70.82
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
137.75
|27.55
|1,80,018.67
|1,630.66
|1.09
|6,763.43
|39.82
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
245.05
|295.24
|1,55,687.23
|75.18
|0
|137.37
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
405.15
|8.57
|1,33,703.62
|4,370.44
|3.33
|13,206.57
|260.36
