|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.88
17.64
8.95
0.09
yoy growth (%)
75
96.98
9,531.74
-36.46
Raw materials
-31.1
-17.79
-9.05
-0.11
As % of sales
100.71
100.83
101.07
118.27
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
As % of sales
0.14
0.13
0.3
40.43
Other costs
-0.07
-0.03
-0.11
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.23
0.21
1.3
72.48
Operating profit
-0.33
-0.2
-0.24
-0.12
OPM
-1.1
-1.18
-2.68
-131.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
0
Other income
0.34
0.17
0.26
0.15
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
0.01
0.03
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-26
6.67
-25.74
-16.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.04
0
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0.04
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-87.02
-26.91
-66.77
1,190.65
NPM
0
0.04
0.1
31.7
