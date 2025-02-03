iifl-logo-icon 1
Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

192.15
(57.50%)
Feb 3, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.88

17.64

8.95

0.09

yoy growth (%)

75

96.98

9,531.74

-36.46

Raw materials

-31.1

-17.79

-9.05

-0.11

As % of sales

100.71

100.83

101.07

118.27

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

As % of sales

0.14

0.13

0.3

40.43

Other costs

-0.07

-0.03

-0.11

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.23

0.21

1.3

72.48

Operating profit

-0.33

-0.2

-0.24

-0.12

OPM

-1.1

-1.18

-2.68

-131.2

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

0

Other income

0.34

0.17

0.26

0.15

Profit before tax

0

-0.03

0.01

0.03

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-26

6.67

-25.74

-16.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.04

0

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0.04

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-87.02

-26.91

-66.77

1,190.65

NPM

0

0.04

0.1

31.7

No Record Found

