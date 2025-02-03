iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd Key Ratios

192.15
(57.50%)
Feb 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.17

-89.29

-15.08

Op profit growth

273.34

303.72

-36.49

EBIT growth

-98.49

-211.82

432.9

Net profit growth

-100.46

346.8

436.55

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-83.03

-5.29

-0.14

-0.18

EBIT margin

-0.16

-2.69

0.25

0.04

Net profit margin

-0.16

8.77

0.21

0.03

RoCE

0

-0.24

0.21

RoNW

0

0.19

0.04

RoA

0

0.19

0.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.08

0.02

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

0.08

0.01

0

Book value per share

10.18

10.17

10.09

10.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

2,845

0

P/CEPS

3,233.46

28,055.9

P/B

5.63

6.15

EV/EBIDTA

2,470.99

11,400.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-429.37

-18.5

-19.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

436.39

1,143.79

212.09

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

-388.27

-1,529.18

-255.93

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.11

-0.07

-0.1

-0.14

Net debt / op. profit

6.17

14.74

85.56

76.39

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-78.27

-88.61

-98.98

-98.82

Employee costs

-23.22

-3.28

-0.4

-0.29

Other costs

-81.52

-13.39

-0.74

-1.07

Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.