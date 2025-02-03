Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
0.01
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.15
1.15
-4.94
0.37
Other operating items
Operating
-1.14
1.1
-4.93
0.39
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.14
1.1
-4.93
0.39
Equity raised
0.23
0.28
0.32
0.26
Investing
0
-0.05
-1.29
-0.35
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.91
1.34
-5.9
0.31
No Record Found
