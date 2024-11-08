iifl-logo-icon 1
Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd Board Meeting

192.15
(57.50%)
Feb 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

06/02/2024calendar-icon
05/02/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
JOLLY PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BM INTIMATION Unaudited financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
JOLLY PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
JOLLY PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Revised outcome of Financial Results for the Year Ended - March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
JOLLY PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on 14.02.2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

