|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|JOLLY PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BM INTIMATION Unaudited financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|JOLLY PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|JOLLY PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Revised outcome of Financial Results for the Year Ended - March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|JOLLY PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on 14.02.2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
