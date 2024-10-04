1:1 Bonus Issues of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, JTL INDUSTRIES LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE JTL INDUSTRIES LIMITED. (534600) RECORD DATE 07.09.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 1 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- for every 1 (One) Fully Paid Up Equity Share held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 07/09/2023 DR-609/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.09.2023)