Jyoti Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.09
23.09
23.09
33.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-88.62
-97.01
-101.4
-335.19
Net Worth
-65.53
-73.92
-78.31
-302.1
Minority Interest
Debt
241.75
255
270.68
477.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.65
5.12
Total Liabilities
176.22
181.08
193.02
180.19
Fixed Assets
37.3
40.99
47.36
71.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.92
0.92
0.94
0.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.98
0.14
0
3.42
Networking Capital
105.73
118.87
132.35
88.86
Inventories
14.3
12.22
16.86
11.28
Inventory Days
35.79
Sundry Debtors
160.4
155.28
168.53
231.97
Debtor Days
736.03
Other Current Assets
28.87
45.66
47.49
21.89
Sundry Creditors
-78.41
-76.93
-80.73
-74.39
Creditor Days
236.03
Other Current Liabilities
-19.43
-17.36
-19.8
-101.89
Cash
31.29
20.15
12.37
15.24
Total Assets
176.22
181.07
193.02
180.19
