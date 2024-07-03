iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti Ltd Nine Monthly Results

88.72
(-2.58%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

112.95

101.9

76.5

76.9

66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

112.95

101.9

76.5

76.9

66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.69

5.93

7.8

4.04

1.91

Total Income

113.64

107.83

84.3

80.94

67.91

Total Expenditure

106.67

99.57

75.18

72.76

71.62

PBIDT

6.97

8.26

9.12

8.18

-3.71

Interest

0.17

0.31

0.22

0.42

0.67

PBDT

6.8

7.95

8.9

7.76

-4.38

Depreciation

4.58

5.22

5.35

4.95

6.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

5.76

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.22

2.73

-2.21

2.81

-10.9

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.22

2.73

-2.21

2.81

-10.9

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.06

-0.63

0.02

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.28

3.36

-2.23

2.81

-10.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.96

1.18

-0.96

1.22

-4.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

23.09

23.09

23.09

23.09

23.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.17

8.1

11.92

10.63

-5.62

PBDTM(%)

6.02

7.8

11.63

10.09

-6.63

PATM(%)

1.96

2.67

-2.88

3.65

-16.51

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyoti Ltd

