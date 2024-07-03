Jyoti Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
112.95
101.9
76.5
76.9
66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
112.95
101.9
76.5
76.9
66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.69
5.93
7.8
4.04
1.91
Total Income
113.64
107.83
84.3
80.94
67.91
Total Expenditure
106.67
99.57
75.18
72.76
71.62
PBIDT
6.97
8.26
9.12
8.18
-3.71
Interest
0.17
0.31
0.22
0.42
0.67
PBDT
6.8
7.95
8.9
7.76
-4.38
Depreciation
4.58
5.22
5.35
4.95
6.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
5.76
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.22
2.73
-2.21
2.81
-10.9
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.22
2.73
-2.21
2.81
-10.9
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.06
-0.63
0.02
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.28
3.36
-2.23
2.81
-10.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.96
1.18
-0.96
1.22
-4.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.09
23.09
23.09
23.09
23.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.17
8.1
11.92
10.63
-5.62
PBDTM(%)
6.02
7.8
11.63
10.09
-6.63
PATM(%)
1.96
2.67
-2.88
3.65
-16.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.