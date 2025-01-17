Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.04
-36.7
-34.74
-3.34
Op profit growth
-160.44
-422.82
-86.46
-18.11
EBIT growth
-113.01
200.58
-141.67
-47.19
Net profit growth
-74.22
110.66
-279.72
-103.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.78
-6.69
1.31
6.32
EBIT margin
1.41
-11.63
-2.45
3.83
Net profit margin
-3.06
-12.74
-3.82
1.38
RoCE
0.8
-5.53
-1.68
3.64
RoNW
0.29
1.12
0.51
-0.27
RoA
-0.43
-1.51
-0.65
0.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.53
-5.93
0
2.11
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.06
-9.76
-6.93
-3.8
Book value per share
-126.86
-134.31
-128.3
-193.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.8
-0.42
0
31.11
P/CEPS
-2.05
-0.25
-1.57
-17.24
P/B
-0.08
-0.01
-0.08
-0.33
EV/EBIDTA
49.63
-141.61
101.08
33.72
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
100.49
-8.66
-21.75
9.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
769.85
921.13
633.52
433.8
Inventory days
49.27
68.37
50.21
49.01
Creditor days
-264.1
-314.18
-231.03
-159.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.6
16.45
5.07
-5.88
Net debt / equity
-1.57
-1.64
-1.74
-1.7
Net debt / op. profit
106.2
-70.88
231.3
34.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.59
-69.11
-72.12
-72.57
Employee costs
-15.95
-21.74
-17.53
-12.05
Other costs
-11.67
-15.83
-9.02
-9.04
