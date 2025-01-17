iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti Ltd Key Ratios

91.6
(-1.55%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyoti Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.04

-36.7

-34.74

-3.34

Op profit growth

-160.44

-422.82

-86.46

-18.11

EBIT growth

-113.01

200.58

-141.67

-47.19

Net profit growth

-74.22

110.66

-279.72

-103.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.78

-6.69

1.31

6.32

EBIT margin

1.41

-11.63

-2.45

3.83

Net profit margin

-3.06

-12.74

-3.82

1.38

RoCE

0.8

-5.53

-1.68

3.64

RoNW

0.29

1.12

0.51

-0.27

RoA

-0.43

-1.51

-0.65

0.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.53

-5.93

0

2.11

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.06

-9.76

-6.93

-3.8

Book value per share

-126.86

-134.31

-128.3

-193.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.8

-0.42

0

31.11

P/CEPS

-2.05

-0.25

-1.57

-17.24

P/B

-0.08

-0.01

-0.08

-0.33

EV/EBIDTA

49.63

-141.61

101.08

33.72

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

100.49

-8.66

-21.75

9.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

769.85

921.13

633.52

433.8

Inventory days

49.27

68.37

50.21

49.01

Creditor days

-264.1

-314.18

-231.03

-159.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.6

16.45

5.07

-5.88

Net debt / equity

-1.57

-1.64

-1.74

-1.7

Net debt / op. profit

106.2

-70.88

231.3

34.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-68.59

-69.11

-72.12

-72.57

Employee costs

-15.95

-21.74

-17.53

-12.05

Other costs

-11.67

-15.83

-9.02

-9.04



