Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
115.03
107.46
169.79
260.19
yoy growth (%)
7.04
-36.7
-34.74
-3.34
Raw materials
-78.9
-74.27
-122.46
-188.85
As % of sales
68.59
69.11
72.12
72.58
Employee costs
-18.35
-23.37
-29.78
-31.35
As % of sales
15.95
21.74
17.53
12.05
Other costs
-13.43
-17.01
-15.32
-23.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.67
15.83
9.02
9.03
Operating profit
4.34
-7.19
2.22
16.46
OPM
3.78
-6.69
1.31
6.32
Depreciation
-8.16
-8.86
-9.51
-10.13
Interest expense
-0.62
-0.76
-0.82
-1.69
Other income
5.44
3.55
3.12
3.65
Profit before tax
1
-13.26
-4.98
8.28
Taxes
1
1.15
1.08
0.82
Tax rate
100.49
-8.66
-21.75
9.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.01
-12.11
-3.89
9.11
Exceptional items
-1.58
0
-1.68
-8.1
Net profit
0.42
-12.11
-5.58
1.01
yoy growth (%)
-103.54
117.02
-650.28
-100.81
NPM
0.37
-11.27
-3.28
0.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.