Jyoti Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

92
(-0.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:06:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

115.03

107.46

169.79

260.19

yoy growth (%)

7.04

-36.7

-34.74

-3.34

Raw materials

-78.9

-74.27

-122.46

-188.85

As % of sales

68.59

69.11

72.12

72.58

Employee costs

-18.35

-23.37

-29.78

-31.35

As % of sales

15.95

21.74

17.53

12.05

Other costs

-13.43

-17.01

-15.32

-23.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.67

15.83

9.02

9.03

Operating profit

4.34

-7.19

2.22

16.46

OPM

3.78

-6.69

1.31

6.32

Depreciation

-8.16

-8.86

-9.51

-10.13

Interest expense

-0.62

-0.76

-0.82

-1.69

Other income

5.44

3.55

3.12

3.65

Profit before tax

1

-13.26

-4.98

8.28

Taxes

1

1.15

1.08

0.82

Tax rate

100.49

-8.66

-21.75

9.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.01

-12.11

-3.89

9.11

Exceptional items

-1.58

0

-1.68

-8.1

Net profit

0.42

-12.11

-5.58

1.01

yoy growth (%)

-103.54

117.02

-650.28

-100.81

NPM

0.37

-11.27

-3.28

0.38

