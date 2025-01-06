Jyoti Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1
-13.26
-4.98
8.28
Depreciation
-8.16
-8.86
-9.51
-10.13
Tax paid
1
1.15
1.08
0.82
Working capital
-3.71
-7.19
-22.95
-26.54
Other operating items
Operating
-9.87
-28.18
-36.35
-27.56
Capital expenditure
-0.03
0.28
0.4
2.27
Free cash flow
-9.91
-27.89
-35.94
-25.29
Equity raised
-672.01
-668.39
-686.42
-730.67
Investing
0
-0.3
0
0
Financing
-39.47
-3.51
-58.54
-34.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-721.4
-700.1
-780.91
-790.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.