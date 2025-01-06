iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jyoti Ltd Cash Flow Statement

92.06
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyoti Ltd

Jyoti FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1

-13.26

-4.98

8.28

Depreciation

-8.16

-8.86

-9.51

-10.13

Tax paid

1

1.15

1.08

0.82

Working capital

-3.71

-7.19

-22.95

-26.54

Other operating items

Operating

-9.87

-28.18

-36.35

-27.56

Capital expenditure

-0.03

0.28

0.4

2.27

Free cash flow

-9.91

-27.89

-35.94

-25.29

Equity raised

-672.01

-668.39

-686.42

-730.67

Investing

0

-0.3

0

0

Financing

-39.47

-3.51

-58.54

-34.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-721.4

-700.1

-780.91

-790.61

Jyoti : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyoti Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.