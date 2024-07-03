iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti Ltd Share Price

91
(-2.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:00 PM

  • Open94.93
  • Day's High96
  • 52 Wk High165
  • Prev. Close92.95
  • Day's Low90
  • 52 Wk Low 44
  • Turnover (lac)59.25
  • P/E22.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-28.85
  • EPS4.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)210.14
  • Div. Yield0
Jyoti Ltd KEY RATIOS

Jyoti Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jyoti Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jyoti Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.21%

Non-Promoter- 1.34%

Institutions: 1.33%

Non-Institutions: 74.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jyoti Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.09

23.09

23.09

33.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-88.62

-97.01

-101.4

-335.19

Net Worth

-65.53

-73.92

-78.31

-302.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

115.03

107.46

169.79

260.19

yoy growth (%)

7.04

-36.7

-34.74

-3.34

Raw materials

-78.9

-74.27

-122.46

-188.85

As % of sales

68.59

69.11

72.12

72.58

Employee costs

-18.35

-23.37

-29.78

-31.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1

-13.26

-4.98

8.28

Depreciation

-8.16

-8.86

-9.51

-10.13

Tax paid

1

1.15

1.08

0.82

Working capital

-3.71

-7.19

-22.95

-26.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.04

-36.7

-34.74

-3.34

Op profit growth

-160.44

-422.82

-86.46

-18.11

EBIT growth

-113.01

200.58

-141.67

-23.1

Net profit growth

-103.54

117.02

-650.28

-100.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

175.35

154.55

120.24

115.03

107.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

175.35

154.55

120.24

115.03

107.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.33

9.25

8.98

5.44

3.55

Jyoti Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jyoti Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice President & CS

Suresh D Singhal

Independent Director

Shrikar Bhattbhatt

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Gulati

Non Executive Director

Tejal Amin

Chairman & Managing Director

Rahul N Amin

Independent Director

Utpal R Shah

Independent Director

Ashish Anantray Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jyoti Ltd

Summary

Originally an engineering department of Alembic Chemical Works, Jyoti Ltd made a small beginning in the manufacturing line in 1935. This manufacturing venture was established in 1943 as a separate limited company. In 1943, the Engineering Department blossomed into an independent Private Ltd. Company, starting with the manufacture of Hydraulic Pumps. Mr. Bhailalbhai Amins vision of Jyoti was further shaped and moulded by his son (late) Mr. Nanubhai Amin. Under his focused leadership, Jyoti grew into a multi-product, technologically advanced organization, powering the countrys growth and shouldering social responsibilities for more than 50 years. The Company is a leading engineering ISO-9001:2008 certified Company, serving the core sectors of Power and Water. It offers reliable quality hydraulic and electrical products and services. From providing customized solutions to handle liquids, it emerged as a Total Solution Provider by designing and manufacturing wide range of Pumps and EPC Pumping Systems by undertaking turnkey projects from concept to commissioning.During 1996, the company has received ISO -9001 accredition for its Switchgear division. It has manufactured largest induction Generator so far made in India, of 1500 KW rating for Mini Hydel Power station. In 1996-97, the company has developed a new range of Alternators which will meet the growing demand particularly in Chemical and Petrochemical industries.During 2007-08, the Company commissioned 6 nos. of 3000 HP.Pum
Company FAQs

What is the Jyoti Ltd share price today?

The Jyoti Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyoti Ltd is ₹210.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jyoti Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jyoti Ltd is 22.18 and -3.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jyoti Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyoti Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyoti Ltd is ₹44 and ₹165 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jyoti Ltd?

Jyoti Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.41%, 3 Years at 85.30%, 1 Year at 96.30%, 6 Month at -4.19%, 3 Month at -12.39% and 1 Month at -12.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jyoti Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jyoti Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.21 %
Institutions - 1.33 %
Public - 74.46 %

