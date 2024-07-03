SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹94.93
Prev. Close₹92.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.25
Day's High₹96
Day's Low₹90
52 Week's High₹165
52 Week's Low₹44
Book Value₹-28.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)210.14
P/E22.18
EPS4.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.09
23.09
23.09
33.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-88.62
-97.01
-101.4
-335.19
Net Worth
-65.53
-73.92
-78.31
-302.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
115.03
107.46
169.79
260.19
yoy growth (%)
7.04
-36.7
-34.74
-3.34
Raw materials
-78.9
-74.27
-122.46
-188.85
As % of sales
68.59
69.11
72.12
72.58
Employee costs
-18.35
-23.37
-29.78
-31.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1
-13.26
-4.98
8.28
Depreciation
-8.16
-8.86
-9.51
-10.13
Tax paid
1
1.15
1.08
0.82
Working capital
-3.71
-7.19
-22.95
-26.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.04
-36.7
-34.74
-3.34
Op profit growth
-160.44
-422.82
-86.46
-18.11
EBIT growth
-113.01
200.58
-141.67
-23.1
Net profit growth
-103.54
117.02
-650.28
-100.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
175.35
154.55
120.24
115.03
107.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
175.35
154.55
120.24
115.03
107.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.33
9.25
8.98
5.44
3.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice President & CS
Suresh D Singhal
Independent Director
Shrikar Bhattbhatt
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Gulati
Non Executive Director
Tejal Amin
Chairman & Managing Director
Rahul N Amin
Independent Director
Utpal R Shah
Independent Director
Ashish Anantray Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jyoti Ltd
Summary
Originally an engineering department of Alembic Chemical Works, Jyoti Ltd made a small beginning in the manufacturing line in 1935. This manufacturing venture was established in 1943 as a separate limited company. In 1943, the Engineering Department blossomed into an independent Private Ltd. Company, starting with the manufacture of Hydraulic Pumps. Mr. Bhailalbhai Amins vision of Jyoti was further shaped and moulded by his son (late) Mr. Nanubhai Amin. Under his focused leadership, Jyoti grew into a multi-product, technologically advanced organization, powering the countrys growth and shouldering social responsibilities for more than 50 years. The Company is a leading engineering ISO-9001:2008 certified Company, serving the core sectors of Power and Water. It offers reliable quality hydraulic and electrical products and services. From providing customized solutions to handle liquids, it emerged as a Total Solution Provider by designing and manufacturing wide range of Pumps and EPC Pumping Systems by undertaking turnkey projects from concept to commissioning.During 1996, the company has received ISO -9001 accredition for its Switchgear division. It has manufactured largest induction Generator so far made in India, of 1500 KW rating for Mini Hydel Power station. In 1996-97, the company has developed a new range of Alternators which will meet the growing demand particularly in Chemical and Petrochemical industries.During 2007-08, the Company commissioned 6 nos. of 3000 HP.Pum
The Jyoti Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyoti Ltd is ₹210.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jyoti Ltd is 22.18 and -3.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyoti Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyoti Ltd is ₹44 and ₹165 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jyoti Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.41%, 3 Years at 85.30%, 1 Year at 96.30%, 6 Month at -4.19%, 3 Month at -12.39% and 1 Month at -12.31%.
