Summary

Originally an engineering department of Alembic Chemical Works, Jyoti Ltd made a small beginning in the manufacturing line in 1935. This manufacturing venture was established in 1943 as a separate limited company. In 1943, the Engineering Department blossomed into an independent Private Ltd. Company, starting with the manufacture of Hydraulic Pumps. Mr. Bhailalbhai Amins vision of Jyoti was further shaped and moulded by his son (late) Mr. Nanubhai Amin. Under his focused leadership, Jyoti grew into a multi-product, technologically advanced organization, powering the countrys growth and shouldering social responsibilities for more than 50 years. The Company is a leading engineering ISO-9001:2008 certified Company, serving the core sectors of Power and Water. It offers reliable quality hydraulic and electrical products and services. From providing customized solutions to handle liquids, it emerged as a Total Solution Provider by designing and manufacturing wide range of Pumps and EPC Pumping Systems by undertaking turnkey projects from concept to commissioning.During 1996, the company has received ISO -9001 accredition for its Switchgear division. It has manufactured largest induction Generator so far made in India, of 1500 KW rating for Mini Hydel Power station. In 1996-97, the company has developed a new range of Alternators which will meet the growing demand particularly in Chemical and Petrochemical industries.During 2007-08, the Company commissioned 6 nos. of 3000 HP.Pum

