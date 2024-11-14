Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results JYOTI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September 2024, along with Limited Review Reports (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

JYOTI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve JYOTI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 14th August, 2024, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024, along with Limited Review Reports received from Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. Amin Parikh & Co. Chartered Accountants, Vadodara which are attached herewith. The time of commencement of Board Meeting was 3:45 p.m. and the time of conclusion was 4:16p.m (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

JYOTI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 28th May, 2024, considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Further we enclose the following: a. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. b. Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. c. Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. d. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The time of commencement of Board Meeting was 3.30 p.m. and the time of conclusion was 5:15 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024