iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jyoti Ltd Board Meeting

92
(4.59%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Jyoti CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results JYOTI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September 2024, along with Limited Review Reports (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
JYOTI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve JYOTI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 14th August, 2024, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024, along with Limited Review Reports received from Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. Amin Parikh & Co. Chartered Accountants, Vadodara which are attached herewith. The time of commencement of Board Meeting was 3:45 p.m. and the time of conclusion was 4:16p.m (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
JYOTI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 28th May, 2024, considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Further we enclose the following: a. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. b. Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. c. Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. d. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The time of commencement of Board Meeting was 3.30 p.m. and the time of conclusion was 5:15 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
JYOTI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of The Company For The Quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 13th February, 2024, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023, along with Limited Review Reports received from Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. Amin Parikh & Co. Chartered Accountants, Vadodara which are attached herewith. The time of commencement of Board Meeting was 3:30 p.m. and the time of conclusion was 4:00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Jyoti: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyoti Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.