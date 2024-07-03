Jyoti Ltd Summary

Originally an engineering department of Alembic Chemical Works, Jyoti Ltd made a small beginning in the manufacturing line in 1935. This manufacturing venture was established in 1943 as a separate limited company. In 1943, the Engineering Department blossomed into an independent Private Ltd. Company, starting with the manufacture of Hydraulic Pumps. Mr. Bhailalbhai Amins vision of Jyoti was further shaped and moulded by his son (late) Mr. Nanubhai Amin. Under his focused leadership, Jyoti grew into a multi-product, technologically advanced organization, powering the countrys growth and shouldering social responsibilities for more than 50 years. The Company is a leading engineering ISO-9001:2008 certified Company, serving the core sectors of Power and Water. It offers reliable quality hydraulic and electrical products and services. From providing customized solutions to handle liquids, it emerged as a Total Solution Provider by designing and manufacturing wide range of Pumps and EPC Pumping Systems by undertaking turnkey projects from concept to commissioning.During 1996, the company has received ISO -9001 accredition for its Switchgear division. It has manufactured largest induction Generator so far made in India, of 1500 KW rating for Mini Hydel Power station. In 1996-97, the company has developed a new range of Alternators which will meet the growing demand particularly in Chemical and Petrochemical industries.During 2007-08, the Company commissioned 6 nos. of 3000 HP.Pumps.along with other electro mechanical equipment for a lift irrigation project by Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Ltd., Govt. of Karnataka. It commissioned 2 x 1000 KW capacity Dolwahal Hydro Electric Project for Hydro Power Design Circle, Govt. of Maharashtra, Thane. It commissioned 4 x 3.6 MW Suoi Sap Project at Vietnam for Tata International Ltd., Kolkata. It supplied portion of Hydro Generating Sets for 2 x 1000 KW Mangley Hydro Electric Project for Power Department, Govt. of Sikkim. In 2011-12, the Company commissioned more than 300 circulating water pumps. It commissioned CW systems for two units of 500 MW at Aravali Thermal Power Station. Similarly, make up water system for Adani Power Maharashtra Limited for their 3 x 660 MW Tiroda Thermal Power Project which includes make up water pump of 8000 cu. mtr/hr. and 75 mtr. head was commissioned with motors of 2.2 MW along with balance of plant.The Company received a milestone for 227 Nos. of Vertical Turbine pumps from JMC Projects for their water supply project in Uttar Pradesh Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited and all the pumps were supplied during year 2022. During the year 2022-23, it took up a challenging job of repair and refurbishment of 8 Nos. Vertical Turbine Pumps each of 2200 KW along with Motors and other electro-mechanical equipments. In 2023, the Hydel Division of the Company commissioned 2 Nos. Horizontal Pelton Turbines with Generator each of 1.5 MW in Sikkim for M/s SPDCL.