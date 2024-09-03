Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a copy of the Notice of 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) / other Audio Visual Means(OAVM) , published in English and vernacular language (Gujarati) newspaper on 21st August, 2024 in Indian Express and Financial Express respectively. This is to inform that, pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has issued Notice dated 14th August, 2014 for 80th Annual General Meeting(AGM) to be held on 26th September, 2024 (Thursday) at 11.00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. A copy of the same is attached for information to the Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Result for 80th AGM held on 26th September, 2024. Proceedings of 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)