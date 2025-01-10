K G Denim Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.65
25.65
25.65
25.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.72
32.95
59.32
66.49
Net Worth
35.37
58.6
84.97
92.14
Minority Interest
Debt
208.29
193.42
219.89
216.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
6.56
16.75
Total Liabilities
243.66
252.02
311.42
325.31
Fixed Assets
137.14
151.07
163.94
172.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.31
3.29
3.29
3.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.69
2.81
0
9.43
Networking Capital
86.83
91.53
140.04
132.64
Inventories
94.89
92.63
154.05
127.21
Inventory Days
112.33
Sundry Debtors
95.33
99.5
89.59
97.25
Debtor Days
85.87
Other Current Assets
58.83
51.42
55.97
52.98
Sundry Creditors
-147.53
-135.76
-143.9
-129.55
Creditor Days
114.39
Other Current Liabilities
-14.69
-16.26
-15.67
-15.25
Cash
3.68
3.32
4.15
7.15
Total Assets
243.65
252.02
311.42
325.32
