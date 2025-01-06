K G Denim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-10.42
-19
8.75
39.19
Depreciation
-15.4
-19.23
-13.91
-13.77
Tax paid
4.54
7
-2.92
-14.61
Working capital
27.69
12.72
12.05
0.44
Other operating items
Operating
6.39
-18.51
3.96
11.25
Capital expenditure
2.06
53.55
51.71
-172.91
Free cash flow
8.45
35.03
55.67
-161.65
Equity raised
143.48
169.9
156.72
110.03
Investing
-0.01
-4.52
-0.02
0
Financing
40.13
38.6
36.48
-27.38
Dividends paid
0
0
1.92
1.92
Net in cash
192.06
239.02
250.78
-77.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.