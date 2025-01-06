iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

K G Denim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.09
(-3.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR K G Denim Ltd

K G Denim FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-10.42

-19

8.75

39.19

Depreciation

-15.4

-19.23

-13.91

-13.77

Tax paid

4.54

7

-2.92

-14.61

Working capital

27.69

12.72

12.05

0.44

Other operating items

Operating

6.39

-18.51

3.96

11.25

Capital expenditure

2.06

53.55

51.71

-172.91

Free cash flow

8.45

35.03

55.67

-161.65

Equity raised

143.48

169.9

156.72

110.03

Investing

-0.01

-4.52

-0.02

0

Financing

40.13

38.6

36.48

-27.38

Dividends paid

0

0

1.92

1.92

Net in cash

192.06

239.02

250.78

-77.07

K G Denim : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR K G Denim Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.