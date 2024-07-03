iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

K G Denim Ltd Share Price

24.09
(-3.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.98
  • Day's High25.98
  • 52 Wk High41.9
  • Prev. Close25.07
  • Day's Low23.5
  • 52 Wk Low 22.6
  • Turnover (lac)3.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.21
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)61.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

K G Denim Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

25.98

Prev. Close

25.07

Turnover(Lac.)

3.3

Day's High

25.98

Day's Low

23.5

52 Week's High

41.9

52 Week's Low

22.6

Book Value

8.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

61.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

K G Denim Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

K G Denim Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

K G Denim Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 41.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

K G Denim Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.65

25.65

25.65

25.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.72

32.95

59.32

66.49

Net Worth

35.37

58.6

84.97

92.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

413.34

492.53

634.94

617.69

yoy growth (%)

-16.07

-22.42

2.79

-5.22

Raw materials

-226.31

-258.07

-411.88

-364.99

As % of sales

54.75

52.39

64.87

59.08

Employee costs

-44.19

-52.55

-36.04

-39.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-10.42

-19

8.75

39.19

Depreciation

-15.4

-19.23

-13.91

-13.77

Tax paid

4.54

7

-2.92

-14.61

Working capital

27.69

12.72

12.05

0.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.07

-22.42

2.79

-5.22

Op profit growth

24.08

-54.13

-42.44

-8.49

EBIT growth

214.84

-88.96

-49.24

-3.77

Net profit growth

-64.36

-383.17

-76.28

16.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

264.46

532.55

611.57

435.89

509.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

264.46

532.55

611.57

435.89

509.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.86

4.58

6.27

2.29

3.07

View Annually Results

K G Denim Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT K G Denim Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

K G Baalakrishnan

Managing Director

B Sriramulu

Managing Director

B Srihari

Independent Director

A Velusamy

Independent Director

A P Seturaaman

Non Executive Director

N Govindarajan

Independent Director

Jaganmohan Ramachandran

Whole-time Director

RAMASWAMY SELVAKUMAR

Independent Director

Duraipandian Kumaravel

Independent Director

Nallusamy Balasubramaniam Anand

Independent Director

Geetha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Balaji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by K G Denim Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in Jun.92, K G Denim Limited (KGDL) is a leading manufacturer of denim fabrics, apparel fabrics, home textiles and apparel (garments). The Company was promoted by K G Naidu and Kannapiran Mills to set up a unit to manufacture denim fabric with an installed capacity of 10.5 mln mtr pa at Jadayam Palayam in Tamil Nadu. The Company started commercial production in Jan.94. It supplies denim fabric to major indigenous manufacturers like Levis, Lee, Proline and Park Avenue. It expanded the captive ring and open-end spinning plants, a co-generation power plant at a cost of Rs.165 crores. It launched its brand of jeans under Trigger marketed as nonsense jeans; which is available in Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Maharashtra.In 1996-97, the Company set up a 100% EOU and increased the capacity upto 19 million meters per annum and resulting to this the project was commissioned in 1997.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the K G Denim Ltd share price today?

The K G Denim Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of K G Denim Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K G Denim Ltd is ₹61.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of K G Denim Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of K G Denim Ltd is 0 and 3.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of K G Denim Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K G Denim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K G Denim Ltd is ₹22.6 and ₹41.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of K G Denim Ltd?

K G Denim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.41%, 3 Years at -25.49%, 1 Year at -32.59%, 6 Month at -5.86%, 3 Month at -5.40% and 1 Month at -3.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of K G Denim Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of K G Denim Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.74 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 41.25 %

QUICKLINKS FOR K G Denim Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.