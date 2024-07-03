Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in Jun.92, K G Denim Limited (KGDL) is a leading manufacturer of denim fabrics, apparel fabrics, home textiles and apparel (garments). The Company was promoted by K G Naidu and Kannapiran Mills to set up a unit to manufacture denim fabric with an installed capacity of 10.5 mln mtr pa at Jadayam Palayam in Tamil Nadu. The Company started commercial production in Jan.94. It supplies denim fabric to major indigenous manufacturers like Levis, Lee, Proline and Park Avenue. It expanded the captive ring and open-end spinning plants, a co-generation power plant at a cost of Rs.165 crores. It launched its brand of jeans under Trigger marketed as nonsense jeans; which is available in Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Maharashtra.In 1996-97, the Company set up a 100% EOU and increased the capacity upto 19 million meters per annum and resulting to this the project was commissioned in 1997.

