SectorTextiles
Open₹25.98
Prev. Close₹25.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.3
Day's High₹25.98
Day's Low₹23.5
52 Week's High₹41.9
52 Week's Low₹22.6
Book Value₹8.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)61.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.65
25.65
25.65
25.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.72
32.95
59.32
66.49
Net Worth
35.37
58.6
84.97
92.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
413.34
492.53
634.94
617.69
yoy growth (%)
-16.07
-22.42
2.79
-5.22
Raw materials
-226.31
-258.07
-411.88
-364.99
As % of sales
54.75
52.39
64.87
59.08
Employee costs
-44.19
-52.55
-36.04
-39.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-10.42
-19
8.75
39.19
Depreciation
-15.4
-19.23
-13.91
-13.77
Tax paid
4.54
7
-2.92
-14.61
Working capital
27.69
12.72
12.05
0.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.07
-22.42
2.79
-5.22
Op profit growth
24.08
-54.13
-42.44
-8.49
EBIT growth
214.84
-88.96
-49.24
-3.77
Net profit growth
-64.36
-383.17
-76.28
16.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
264.46
532.55
611.57
435.89
509.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
264.46
532.55
611.57
435.89
509.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.86
4.58
6.27
2.29
3.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
K G Baalakrishnan
Managing Director
B Sriramulu
Managing Director
B Srihari
Independent Director
A Velusamy
Independent Director
A P Seturaaman
Non Executive Director
N Govindarajan
Independent Director
Jaganmohan Ramachandran
Whole-time Director
RAMASWAMY SELVAKUMAR
Independent Director
Duraipandian Kumaravel
Independent Director
Nallusamy Balasubramaniam Anand
Independent Director
Geetha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Balaji
Reports by K G Denim Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company in Jun.92, K G Denim Limited (KGDL) is a leading manufacturer of denim fabrics, apparel fabrics, home textiles and apparel (garments). The Company was promoted by K G Naidu and Kannapiran Mills to set up a unit to manufacture denim fabric with an installed capacity of 10.5 mln mtr pa at Jadayam Palayam in Tamil Nadu. The Company started commercial production in Jan.94. It supplies denim fabric to major indigenous manufacturers like Levis, Lee, Proline and Park Avenue. It expanded the captive ring and open-end spinning plants, a co-generation power plant at a cost of Rs.165 crores. It launched its brand of jeans under Trigger marketed as nonsense jeans; which is available in Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Maharashtra.In 1996-97, the Company set up a 100% EOU and increased the capacity upto 19 million meters per annum and resulting to this the project was commissioned in 1997.
The K G Denim Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K G Denim Ltd is ₹61.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of K G Denim Ltd is 0 and 3.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K G Denim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K G Denim Ltd is ₹22.6 and ₹41.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
K G Denim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.41%, 3 Years at -25.49%, 1 Year at -32.59%, 6 Month at -5.86%, 3 Month at -5.40% and 1 Month at -3.28%.
