K G Denim Ltd Board Meeting

24
(3.85%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:38:00 AM

K G Denim CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
KG DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Company Secretary/Compliance Officer Approved the appointment of Mr M Balaji (Membership No.A8575) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 25.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
KG DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.9.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 including segment-wise results along with the Limited Review Report. The Statutory Auditor has expressed an unmodified audit opinion in this regard. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
KG DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Intimation of the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 14th August 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 1. Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Appointment of CA Ramaprabha S (ACA 232344) as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of CA Manickam S due to organizational changes with immediate effect. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
KG DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31.03.2024. Intimation of the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, the 29th May, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
KG DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

