K G Denim Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
15.04
30.24
66
66.06
67.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.04
30.24
66
66.06
67.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
20.44
4.06
0.53
0.8
Total Income
15.07
50.68
70.06
66.59
67.92
Total Expenditure
27.67
44.91
69.96
60.19
66.79
PBIDT
-12.6
5.77
0.1
6.4
1.13
Interest
0.16
5.63
8.8
5.82
5.47
PBDT
-12.76
0.14
-8.7
0.58
-4.34
Depreciation
3.66
3.66
3.15
3.82
3.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
-4.17
-0.91
-3.94
-0.83
-2.06
Reported Profit After Tax
-12.25
-2.61
-7.9
-2.41
-6.13
Minority Interest After NP
-0.15
0.01
0.74
0.01
-0.89
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-12.1
-2.62
-8.64
-2.42
-5.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
20.4
2.56
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-12.1
-23.02
-11.2
-2.42
-5.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.72
-1.02
-3.37
-0.94
-2.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.65
25.65
25.65
25.65
25.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-83.77
19.08
0.15
9.68
1.68
PBDTM(%)
-84.84
0.46
-13.18
0.87
-6.46
PATM(%)
-81.44
-8.63
-11.96
-3.64
-9.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.