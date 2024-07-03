iifl-logo-icon 1
K G Denim Ltd Quarterly Results

24.69
(2.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

15.04

30.24

66

66.06

67.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.04

30.24

66

66.06

67.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

20.44

4.06

0.53

0.8

Total Income

15.07

50.68

70.06

66.59

67.92

Total Expenditure

27.67

44.91

69.96

60.19

66.79

PBIDT

-12.6

5.77

0.1

6.4

1.13

Interest

0.16

5.63

8.8

5.82

5.47

PBDT

-12.76

0.14

-8.7

0.58

-4.34

Depreciation

3.66

3.66

3.15

3.82

3.85

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax

-4.17

-0.91

-3.94

-0.83

-2.06

Reported Profit After Tax

-12.25

-2.61

-7.9

-2.41

-6.13

Minority Interest After NP

-0.15

0.01

0.74

0.01

-0.89

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-12.1

-2.62

-8.64

-2.42

-5.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

20.4

2.56

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-12.1

-23.02

-11.2

-2.42

-5.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.72

-1.02

-3.37

-0.94

-2.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.65

25.65

25.65

25.65

25.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-83.77

19.08

0.15

9.68

1.68

PBDTM(%)

-84.84

0.46

-13.18

0.87

-6.46

PATM(%)

-81.44

-8.63

-11.96

-3.64

-9.13

