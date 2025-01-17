iifl-logo-icon 1
K G Denim Ltd Key Ratios

23.9
(0.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.39

-28.72

2.86

-2.94

Op profit growth

65.51

-59.99

-52.28

-6.77

EBIT growth

-774.93

-105.91

-58.34

-2.33

Net profit growth

-59.81

-1,899.87

-96.09

14.38

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.55

2.87

5.11

11.03

EBIT margin

2.52

-0.32

3.85

9.52

Net profit margin

-1.51

-3.22

0.12

3.36

RoCE

3.71

-0.57

10.95

28.01

RoNW

-2.08

-4.69

0.24

6.88

RoA

-0.55

-1.45

0.09

2.47

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.57

-6.4

0.36

9.1

Dividend per share

0

0

0.75

0.75

Cash EPS

-8.61

-13.93

-5.27

3.44

Book value per share

29.78

31.81

36.36

36.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

-10.77

-2.67

126.38

9.94

P/CEPS

-3.21

-1.22

-8.62

26.25

P/B

0.93

0.53

1.25

2.46

EV/EBIDTA

10.74

13.11

6.22

4.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

253.78

8.23

Tax payout

-44.12

-34.85

-47.56

-39.55

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

52.45

45.05

31.56

28.22

Inventory days

118.7

110.92

81.29

74.96

Creditor days

-123.9

-119.99

-85.14

-77.13

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.48

0.06

-1.06

-2.4

Net debt / equity

2.79

2.3

1.55

1.14

Net debt / op. profit

8.83

12.86

3.96

1.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.27

-52.52

-63.16

-57.47

Employee costs

-10.72

-10.87

-7.97

-8.1

Other costs

-28.43

-33.72

-23.74

-23.38

