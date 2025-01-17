Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.39
-28.72
2.86
-2.94
Op profit growth
65.51
-59.99
-52.28
-6.77
EBIT growth
-774.93
-105.91
-58.34
-2.33
Net profit growth
-59.81
-1,899.87
-96.09
14.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.55
2.87
5.11
11.03
EBIT margin
2.52
-0.32
3.85
9.52
Net profit margin
-1.51
-3.22
0.12
3.36
RoCE
3.71
-0.57
10.95
28.01
RoNW
-2.08
-4.69
0.24
6.88
RoA
-0.55
-1.45
0.09
2.47
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.57
-6.4
0.36
9.1
Dividend per share
0
0
0.75
0.75
Cash EPS
-8.61
-13.93
-5.27
3.44
Book value per share
29.78
31.81
36.36
36.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
-10.77
-2.67
126.38
9.94
P/CEPS
-3.21
-1.22
-8.62
26.25
P/B
0.93
0.53
1.25
2.46
EV/EBIDTA
10.74
13.11
6.22
4.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
253.78
8.23
Tax payout
-44.12
-34.85
-47.56
-39.55
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.45
45.05
31.56
28.22
Inventory days
118.7
110.92
81.29
74.96
Creditor days
-123.9
-119.99
-85.14
-77.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.48
0.06
-1.06
-2.4
Net debt / equity
2.79
2.3
1.55
1.14
Net debt / op. profit
8.83
12.86
3.96
1.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.27
-52.52
-63.16
-57.47
Employee costs
-10.72
-10.87
-7.97
-8.1
Other costs
-28.43
-33.72
-23.74
-23.38
