K G Denim Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.69
(2.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

413.34

492.53

634.94

617.69

yoy growth (%)

-16.07

-22.42

2.79

-5.22

Raw materials

-226.31

-258.07

-411.88

-364.99

As % of sales

54.75

52.39

64.87

59.08

Employee costs

-44.19

-52.55

-36.04

-39.14

As % of sales

10.69

10.67

5.67

6.33

Other costs

-118.19

-162.04

-143.71

-138.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.59

32.89

22.63

22.39

Operating profit

24.64

19.85

43.29

75.21

OPM

5.96

4.03

6.81

12.17

Depreciation

-15.4

-19.23

-13.91

-13.77

Interest expense

-21.92

-22.66

-24.34

-26.03

Other income

2.27

3.02

3.73

3.79

Profit before tax

-10.42

-19

8.75

39.19

Taxes

4.54

7

-2.92

-14.61

Tax rate

-43.58

-36.84

-33.42

-37.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.88

-12

5.82

24.58

Exceptional items

0

-4.5

0

0

Net profit

-5.88

-16.5

5.82

24.58

yoy growth (%)

-64.36

-383.17

-76.28

16.39

NPM

-1.42

-3.35

0.91

3.97

