|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
413.34
492.53
634.94
617.69
yoy growth (%)
-16.07
-22.42
2.79
-5.22
Raw materials
-226.31
-258.07
-411.88
-364.99
As % of sales
54.75
52.39
64.87
59.08
Employee costs
-44.19
-52.55
-36.04
-39.14
As % of sales
10.69
10.67
5.67
6.33
Other costs
-118.19
-162.04
-143.71
-138.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.59
32.89
22.63
22.39
Operating profit
24.64
19.85
43.29
75.21
OPM
5.96
4.03
6.81
12.17
Depreciation
-15.4
-19.23
-13.91
-13.77
Interest expense
-21.92
-22.66
-24.34
-26.03
Other income
2.27
3.02
3.73
3.79
Profit before tax
-10.42
-19
8.75
39.19
Taxes
4.54
7
-2.92
-14.61
Tax rate
-43.58
-36.84
-33.42
-37.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.88
-12
5.82
24.58
Exceptional items
0
-4.5
0
0
Net profit
-5.88
-16.5
5.82
24.58
yoy growth (%)
-64.36
-383.17
-76.28
16.39
NPM
-1.42
-3.35
0.91
3.97
