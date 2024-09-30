|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|3. The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 30 day of September 2024 at 3.30 PM (ST) at the Registered Office of the Company. 32nd Annual General Meeting Proceedings (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
