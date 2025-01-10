Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of KG Denim Limited (the Company), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of Cash Flow and the Standalone Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements ("the financial statements") give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive Income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. Litigations - Contingencies Principal Audit Procedures The Company has ongoing litigations with various authorities and third parties which could have a significant impact on the results, if the potential exposures were to materialise. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures including: The amounts involved are significant, and the application of accounting standards to determine the amount, if any, to be provided as a liability or disclosed as a contingent liability, is inherently subjective. Assessing the appropriateness of the design and implementation of the Companys controls over the assessment of litigations and completeness of disclosures. Supporting documentation are tested for the positions taken by the management, meetings are conducted with in-house legal counsel and/or legal team and minutes of Board to confirm the operating effectiveness of these controls. Claims against the Company not acknowledged as debts are disclosed in the Financial Statements by the Company after a careful evaluation of the facts and legal aspects of the matters involved. The outcome of such litigation is uncertain and the position taken by management involves significant judgement and estimation to determine the likelihood and/or timing of cash outflows and the interpretation of preliminary and pending court rulings. Involving our direct and indirect tax specialists to assess relevant historical and recent judgements passed by the appropriate authorities in order to challenge the basis used for the accounting treatment and resulting disclosures. Refer Note 41 to the Financial Statement

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report. The Management Discussion and Analysis are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Boards report, Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

6. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

8. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

9 Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements

10. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates an related disclosures made by the management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions maycause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fai presentation.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

15. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements.

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024 in the standalone financial statements; ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the

Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("the Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("the Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("the Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representation under sub -clauses (a) and (b) above contains any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and hence reporting under this clause does not arise.

(i) (a) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

(b) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Gopalaiyer and Subramanian Chartered Accountants FRN. 000960S Place : Coimbatore Date : 29th May 2024 R. Mahadevan Partner M.No.027497 UDIN: 24027497BKAVBF1671

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of K G Denim Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

i. (a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right to use assets.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and hence clause (i) (a) (B) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of property tax receipts, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed and the records of the Company provided to us, we report that, title in respect of self-constructed buildings and the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d), The Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories (except for stocks held with third parties) were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies were noticed at the time of verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 Crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements (comprising stock statements, statements on ageing analysis of the debtors / other receivables, and other stipulated financial information) filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the unaudited book of account of the company of the respective quarters as given hereunder.

Quarter Inventory Trade Receivables ended as on As per Stock Statement As per Books of Accounts Difference (A-B) As per Stock Statement (C) As per Books of Accounts Difference (C-D) (A) (B) (D) 30-06-2023 8867.13 8758.74 108.39 8339.63 8808.04 -468.41 30-09-2023 9902.76 9635.84 266.92 9957.25 9892.42 64.83 31-12-2023 8959.55 9106.30 -146.75 9808.74 9597.76 210.98 31-03-2024 9222.51 9489.05 -266.54 9547.10 9533.41 13.69

Note: The difference was on account of different methods of stock valuation adopted in respect of Inventories and Pending reconciliation of Sundry debtors for the purpose of reporting in Quarterly Bank Statements vis-a-vis books of accounts.

iii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, except corporate guarantee of 500 lakhs to its subsidiary Trigger Apparels Limited.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, and terms and conditions of the guarantees provided (including in earlier years) are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The company has not granted any loans and advance in the nature of loans and hence paragraph 3 iii (c ), (d), (e) and (f) of the order is not applicable.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans given, investments made and the guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit with the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

vi. The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records under Sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed and such accounts and records have been made and maintained.

vii. In respect of statutory dues

(a) In our Opinion, the Company has not been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods an Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. However, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues which are in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no due which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following;

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Customs Act Custom Duty 112.61 FY 2013-14 Customs Excise and Service Tax appellate tribunal, Chennai. Rs. 112.61 Lakhs was stayed by CESTAT, Chennai. Custom Duty draw back and Advance License Scheme 222.74 1st April 2005 to 30th September 2006 High Court of Madras (Madurai Bench)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

ix (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of its interest and principal amount of loans taken from banks and financial institutions. The Company has not taken loans from the Government.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any Term Loan during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) does not arise.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. (a) The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partly or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, wherever applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the internal Auditors of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. (b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC), as defined in the Regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. (d) The Group does not have any CICs.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses to the extent of Rs.2040.68 lacs in the current financial year covered by our audit and Rs. 2077.30 lacs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In the absence of average net profits in the immediately three preceding years, there is no requirement for the company to spend any amount under section 135 of the Act and hence accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (f) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of KG Denim Limited ("the Company") as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial

Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

6. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.