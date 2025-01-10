Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51.41
21.41
21.41
21.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.53
48.43
48.03
48.2
Net Worth
114.94
69.84
69.44
69.61
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.71
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
114.94
69.84
70.15
69.61
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.01
0.34
0.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
73.6
50
69.84
67.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
39.68
19.12
-0.03
2.22
Inventories
1.29
0.04
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.02
11.04
0.04
0.54
Debtor Days
517.85
Other Current Assets
38.67
19.34
4.66
5.94
Sundry Creditors
-1.23
-11.07
-4.73
-4.25
Creditor Days
4,075.73
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.23
0
0
Cash
1.6
0.72
0.01
0.03
Total Assets
114.95
69.85
70.16
69.61
