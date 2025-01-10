iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd Balance Sheet

18
(-0.72%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

51.41

21.41

21.41

21.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.53

48.43

48.03

48.2

Net Worth

114.94

69.84

69.44

69.61

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.71

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

114.94

69.84

70.15

69.61

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.01

0.34

0.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

73.6

50

69.84

67.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

39.68

19.12

-0.03

2.22

Inventories

1.29

0.04

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.02

11.04

0.04

0.54

Debtor Days

517.85

Other Current Assets

38.67

19.34

4.66

5.94

Sundry Creditors

-1.23

-11.07

-4.73

-4.25

Creditor Days

4,075.73

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.23

0

0

Cash

1.6

0.72

0.01

0.03

Total Assets

114.95

69.85

70.16

69.61

