Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
19.43
2.48
3.08
23.79
52.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.43
2.48
3.08
23.79
52.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
19.43
2.48
3.08
23.79
52.04
Total Expenditure
19.4
2.45
3.01
23.71
51.59
PBIDT
0.04
0.03
0.07
0.07
0.45
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.04
0.03
0.07
0.07
0.45
Depreciation
0.02
0
0.02
0
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0.13
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
0.03
0.04
0.07
0.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
0.03
0.04
0.07
0.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
0.03
0.04
0.07
0.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.41
21.41
21.41
21.41
21.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.2
1.2
2.27
0.29
0.86
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0.05
1.2
1.29
0.29
0.55
