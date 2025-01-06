Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.09
0.02
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.2
-10.86
-1.26
-10.56
Other operating items
Operating
0.17
-10.96
-1.26
-10.55
Capital expenditure
0.33
-0.13
-0.33
0
Free cash flow
0.5
-11.09
-1.59
-10.55
Equity raised
96.45
96.63
96.59
96.54
Investing
-0.54
10.83
1.61
10.61
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
96.4
96.37
96.6
96.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.