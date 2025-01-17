iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd Key Ratios

18.51
(3.12%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.41

-74.16

Op profit growth

-52.35

-85.54

EBIT growth

-63.02

-86.92

Net profit growth

-62.17

-78.5

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.3

0.51

0.92

EBIT margin

0.19

0.43

0.85

Net profit margin

0.22

0.48

0.58

RoCE

0.06

0.16

RoNW

0.01

0.04

RoA

0.01

0.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.02

0.06

0.29

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.01

0.05

0.24

Book value per share

32.55

32.52

32.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

46.72

P/CEPS

54.45

P/B

0.41

EV/EBIDTA

30.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

16.28

13.64

-30.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

74.43

345.48

Inventory days

30.8

12.22

Creditor days

-128.11

-202.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

-4.37

-2.29

-0.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.74

-1.54

-0.4

Other costs

-97.94

-97.93

-98.67

