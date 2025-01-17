Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.41
-74.16
Op profit growth
-52.35
-85.54
EBIT growth
-63.02
-86.92
Net profit growth
-62.17
-78.5
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.3
0.51
0.92
EBIT margin
0.19
0.43
0.85
Net profit margin
0.22
0.48
0.58
RoCE
0.06
0.16
RoNW
0.01
0.04
RoA
0.01
0.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.02
0.06
0.29
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.01
0.05
0.24
Book value per share
32.55
32.52
32.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
46.72
P/CEPS
54.45
P/B
0.41
EV/EBIDTA
30.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
16.28
13.64
-30.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
74.43
345.48
Inventory days
30.8
12.22
Creditor days
-128.11
-202.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
-4.37
-2.29
-0.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.74
-1.54
-0.4
Other costs
-97.94
-97.93
-98.67
