Open₹18.48
Prev. Close₹17.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.26
Day's High₹18.9
Day's Low₹17.72
52 Week's High₹24.69
52 Week's Low₹11.1
Book Value₹22.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97.07
P/E98.33
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51.41
21.41
21.41
21.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.53
48.43
48.03
48.2
Net Worth
114.94
69.84
69.44
69.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.38
0.41
0.68
21.91
yoy growth (%)
-8.73
-38.9
-96.88
-18.41
Raw materials
-0.25
-0.32
-0.12
-21.24
As % of sales
67.8
76.78
18.01
96.93
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.11
-0.33
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.09
0.02
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.2
-10.86
-1.26
-10.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.73
-38.9
-96.88
-18.41
Op profit growth
-80.37
-297.33
-29.37
-60.61
EBIT growth
-76.83
-515.46
-45.57
-70.48
Net profit growth
-77.28
-639.85
-39.59
-80.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
21.92
26.87
104
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.92
26.87
104
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar Khandelwal
Whole Time Director
Pawan Kumar Jhunjhunwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Rateria
Independent Director
Bitu Pal
Independent Director
Mandeep Kaur Jaiswal
Independent Director
Amit Bajaj
Independent Director
Kanwar Nitin Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd
Summary
Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Limited was incorporated in January 20, 2006 as Anubhav Vanijya Private Limited to deal in as wholesaler / trader of consumer goods. Later, the Company decided to get involved in the business of construction and civil works. With the change in the business activity, the Company name was changed to Anubhav Infrastructure Private Limited on August 13, 2007. Later, the Company got converted into Anubhav Infrastructure Limited on January 11, 2008 and further to Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Limited on August 22, 2023.The Company currently engaged in the providing land development, construction services and other related services for civil & infrastructural construction and infrastructure sector projects. The aforementioned services are currently provided through third party vendor contractors to whom the Company subcontract construction and other execution work related to projects. The Company is situated at Howrah and project sites are situated at various places in India. The Company was initially engaged into Civil and Construction Works since 2007. In FY 2022-23, the Company moved into new line of Agriculture Business by manufacturing and trading into Agro products in the Country.
The Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd is ₹97.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd is 98.33 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd is ₹11.1 and ₹24.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.77%, 3 Years at 80.70%, 1 Year at 57.47%, 6 Month at -23.77%, 3 Month at -2.21% and 1 Month at -13.24%.
