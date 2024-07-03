iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd Share Price

18.88
(6.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:48:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.48
  • Day's High18.9
  • 52 Wk High24.69
  • Prev. Close17.7
  • Day's Low17.72
  • 52 Wk Low 11.1
  • Turnover (lac)2.26
  • P/E98.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.42
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)97.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

18.48

Prev. Close

17.7

Turnover(Lac.)

2.26

Day's High

18.9

Day's Low

17.72

52 Week's High

24.69

52 Week's Low

11.1

Book Value

22.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

97.07

P/E

98.33

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:01 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.52%

Non-Promoter- 9.73%

Institutions: 9.72%

Non-Institutions: 52.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

51.41

21.41

21.41

21.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.53

48.43

48.03

48.2

Net Worth

114.94

69.84

69.44

69.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.38

0.41

0.68

21.91

yoy growth (%)

-8.73

-38.9

-96.88

-18.41

Raw materials

-0.25

-0.32

-0.12

-21.24

As % of sales

67.8

76.78

18.01

96.93

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.11

-0.33

-0.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.09

0.02

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.2

-10.86

-1.26

-10.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.73

-38.9

-96.88

-18.41

Op profit growth

-80.37

-297.33

-29.37

-60.61

EBIT growth

-76.83

-515.46

-45.57

-70.48

Net profit growth

-77.28

-639.85

-39.59

-80.51

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

21.92

26.87

104

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.92

26.87

104

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar Khandelwal

Whole Time Director

Pawan Kumar Jhunjhunwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Rateria

Independent Director

Bitu Pal

Independent Director

Mandeep Kaur Jaiswal

Independent Director

Amit Bajaj

Independent Director

Kanwar Nitin Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd

Summary

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Limited was incorporated in January 20, 2006 as Anubhav Vanijya Private Limited to deal in as wholesaler / trader of consumer goods. Later, the Company decided to get involved in the business of construction and civil works. With the change in the business activity, the Company name was changed to Anubhav Infrastructure Private Limited on August 13, 2007. Later, the Company got converted into Anubhav Infrastructure Limited on January 11, 2008 and further to Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Limited on August 22, 2023.The Company currently engaged in the providing land development, construction services and other related services for civil & infrastructural construction and infrastructure sector projects. The aforementioned services are currently provided through third party vendor contractors to whom the Company subcontract construction and other execution work related to projects. The Company is situated at Howrah and project sites are situated at various places in India. The Company was initially engaged into Civil and Construction Works since 2007. In FY 2022-23, the Company moved into new line of Agriculture Business by manufacturing and trading into Agro products in the Country.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd share price today?

The Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd is ₹97.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd is 98.33 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd is ₹11.1 and ₹24.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd?

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.77%, 3 Years at 80.70%, 1 Year at 57.47%, 6 Month at -23.77%, 3 Month at -2.21% and 1 Month at -13.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.52 %
Institutions - 9.72 %
Public - 52.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.