Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter & half year ended September 30 2024. With reference to the above subject, Please find enclosed herewith un-audited financial result for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The notice for calling the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday September 30 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at Diamond Plaza 5 Gopi Ghosh Lane Kolkata- 700 012 and other business matters as required by board to consider. We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company held on September 04, 2024 inter-alia, have taken on record and approved the following agendas as per the letter enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Chatterjee International Centre 33A Chowringhee Road 6th Floor Room No. 6A Kolkata- 700 071 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other matter require to be discussed by Board of Directors thereof. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the following: a) Statement showing the Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. b) Limited Review Report dated August 14, 2024 from the Statutory Auditor of the Company. c) Approved and Appointed Mr. Amit Bajaj as a Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company. d) Approved and Appointed Mr. Kanwar Nitin Singh as a Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company. e) Approved the resignation of Mr. Bitu Pal designated as a Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company. f) Approved the resignation of Mr. Ajay Kumar Khandelwal designated as a Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024

it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 03:30 pm at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the following:: 1. Re -appointment of Internal Auditor 2. Resignation of Secretarial Auditor 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Pursuant to above subject we hereby informed you that the Company has approved the following resolutions in the board meeting which was held today: 1. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor 2.Resignation of Secretarial Auditor 3.Appointment of Secretarial Auditor you are requested to take the above on record

Board Meeting 31 May 2024 21 May 2024

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Scheduled Board Meeting on May 30, 2024 has been adjourned. The adjourned meeting will now be held on May 31, 2024 at 5:00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company. Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge receipt. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today inter-alia considered and adopted a Revised Code of Conducts and Policies for the Company which will be effective from the 9th March, 2024 due to the various amendments have been taken place in applicable Rules and Regulations. A Copy of the Code of Conducts and Policies has been duly approved by Board of Directors and same is being posted on the new Website of the Company i.e. www.kaizeninfra.com. This may be treated as intimation as required under Regulation 8 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as well as disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 with other applicable Rules and Regulations. Read less..

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 13 Feb 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today inter-alia considered and approved the following : 1. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor - M/s. Kalpana Tekriwal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. - 22484) has been appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to Conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 & 2024-25. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 16:30 P.M and concluded at 17:00 P.M. You are requested to take the above on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 so SEBI (LODR) 2015, the Company has appointed Secretarial auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2023-2024 & 2024-25 this is for your information and record. Thank you.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024