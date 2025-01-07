Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.38
0.41
0.68
21.91
yoy growth (%)
-8.73
-38.9
-96.88
-18.41
Raw materials
-0.25
-0.32
-0.12
-21.24
As % of sales
67.8
76.78
18.01
96.93
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.11
-0.33
-0.38
As % of sales
30.34
27.13
48.34
1.74
Other costs
-0.02
-0.07
-0.18
-0.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.61
18.24
26.77
1
Operating profit
-0.01
-0.09
0.04
0.06
OPM
-4.76
-22.16
6.86
0.3
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.09
0.02
0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-2.27
-0.35
-23.31
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
-0.09
0.01
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
-0.09
0.01
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-77.28
-639.85
-39.59
-80.51
NPM
-5.75
-23.1
2.61
0.13
