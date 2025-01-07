iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.4
(2.85%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.38

0.41

0.68

21.91

yoy growth (%)

-8.73

-38.9

-96.88

-18.41

Raw materials

-0.25

-0.32

-0.12

-21.24

As % of sales

67.8

76.78

18.01

96.93

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.11

-0.33

-0.38

As % of sales

30.34

27.13

48.34

1.74

Other costs

-0.02

-0.07

-0.18

-0.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.61

18.24

26.77

1

Operating profit

-0.01

-0.09

0.04

0.06

OPM

-4.76

-22.16

6.86

0.3

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.09

0.02

0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-2.27

-0.35

-23.31

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

-0.09

0.01

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.02

-0.09

0.01

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-77.28

-639.85

-39.59

-80.51

NPM

-5.75

-23.1

2.61

0.13

