|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company held on September 04, 2024 inter-alia, have taken on record and approved the following agendas as per the letter enclosed. Pursuant to Listing Regulations, Scrutinizers Report and Voting Result is being enclosed here. Resignation of M/s. Harsh Mita & Associates as a Statutory Auditor. Appointment of M/s. M K Kothari & Associates as Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.