We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company held on September 04, 2024 inter-alia, have taken on record and approved the following agendas as per the letter enclosed. Pursuant to Listing Regulations, Scrutinizers Report and Voting Result is being enclosed here. Resignation of M/s. Harsh Mita & Associates as a Statutory Auditor. Appointment of M/s. M K Kothari & Associates as Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)