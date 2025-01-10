Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.61
57.88
66.06
65.91
Net Worth
69.7
71.97
80.15
80
Minority Interest
Debt
1.12
1.09
0.99
1.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.08
0.08
0.07
Total Liabilities
70.82
73.14
81.22
81.11
Fixed Assets
0.26
0.28
0.33
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.52
9.49
9.72
9.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.08
0
0
Networking Capital
61.02
63.08
70.9
71.4
Inventories
9.54
9.54
9.54
9.54
Inventory Days
1,319.59
Sundry Debtors
0.16
0.16
0.18
0.96
Debtor Days
132.78
Other Current Assets
58.19
59.68
70.13
71.44
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.07
-0.72
-0.83
Creditor Days
114.8
Other Current Liabilities
-6.82
-6.23
-8.23
-9.71
Cash
0.03
0.21
0.27
0.2
Total Assets
70.83
73.14
81.22
81.12
