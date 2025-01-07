Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.63
2.85
17.67
38
yoy growth (%)
-7.49
-83.86
-53.49
-52.04
Raw materials
-2.33
-2.25
-15.2
-35.94
As % of sales
88.5
78.87
86.03
94.56
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.45
-0.68
-1.6
As % of sales
1.18
16.07
3.9
4.21
Other costs
-2.14
-2.64
-3.31
-3.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.45
92.59
18.73
9.72
Operating profit
-1.87
-2.49
-1.53
-3.23
OPM
-71.14
-87.55
-8.67
-8.51
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.25
-0.23
-0.28
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.03
-0.38
-1.48
Other income
1.68
2.7
2.33
4.47
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.07
0.17
-0.52
Taxes
0
0.03
0.04
0.08
Tax rate
1.89
-50.77
24.42
-15.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.27
-0.03
0.22
-0.44
Exceptional items
0.1
0.15
-0.06
0.34
Net profit
-0.17
0.11
0.15
-0.09
yoy growth (%)
-246.35
-24.8
-270.56
-99.15
NPM
-6.5
4.11
0.88
-0.24
