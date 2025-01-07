iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.04
(0.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:13:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.63

2.85

17.67

38

yoy growth (%)

-7.49

-83.86

-53.49

-52.04

Raw materials

-2.33

-2.25

-15.2

-35.94

As % of sales

88.5

78.87

86.03

94.56

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.45

-0.68

-1.6

As % of sales

1.18

16.07

3.9

4.21

Other costs

-2.14

-2.64

-3.31

-3.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

81.45

92.59

18.73

9.72

Operating profit

-1.87

-2.49

-1.53

-3.23

OPM

-71.14

-87.55

-8.67

-8.51

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.25

-0.23

-0.28

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.03

-0.38

-1.48

Other income

1.68

2.7

2.33

4.47

Profit before tax

-0.27

-0.07

0.17

-0.52

Taxes

0

0.03

0.04

0.08

Tax rate

1.89

-50.77

24.42

-15.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.27

-0.03

0.22

-0.44

Exceptional items

0.1

0.15

-0.06

0.34

Net profit

-0.17

0.11

0.15

-0.09

yoy growth (%)

-246.35

-24.8

-270.56

-99.15

NPM

-6.5

4.11

0.88

-0.24

Kamanwala Housin : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.