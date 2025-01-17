Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.49
-83.86
-53.49
-52.04
Op profit growth
-28.82
72.35
-52.6
-76.88
EBIT growth
253.09
-113.31
-41.45
-121.24
Net profit growth
-246.35
-24.8
-270.56
-99.15
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-71.26
-92.62
-8.67
-8.51
EBIT margin
-10.04
-2.63
3.18
2.53
Net profit margin
-6.5
4.11
0.88
-0.24
RoCE
-0.32
-0.08
0.59
0.78
RoNW
-0.05
0.03
0.04
-0.02
RoA
-0.05
0.03
0.04
-0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.12
0.04
0.11
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.16
-0.09
-0.05
-0.26
Book value per share
56.76
56.82
57
56.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
-38.16
109.5
92.9
0
P/CEPS
-26.97
-45.63
-177.55
-52.29
P/B
0.08
0.07
0.17
0.24
EV/EBIDTA
-39.33
68.01
29.31
29.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.87
-8.43
24.42
-15.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
333.35
470.25
142.08
124.41
Inventory days
1,319.59
2,138.21
572.68
455.94
Creditor days
-353.75
-542.07
-97.29
-16.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
22.75
2.14
-1.46
-0.64
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.07
0.11
0.2
Net debt / op. profit
-0.7
-2.23
-5.92
-5.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.5
-78.87
-86.03
-94.56
Employee costs
-1.18
-19.24
-3.9
-4.21
Other costs
-81.57
-94.49
-18.73
-9.72
