iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Key Ratios

16.2
(-0.61%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.49

-83.86

-53.49

-52.04

Op profit growth

-28.82

72.35

-52.6

-76.88

EBIT growth

253.09

-113.31

-41.45

-121.24

Net profit growth

-246.35

-24.8

-270.56

-99.15

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-71.26

-92.62

-8.67

-8.51

EBIT margin

-10.04

-2.63

3.18

2.53

Net profit margin

-6.5

4.11

0.88

-0.24

RoCE

-0.32

-0.08

0.59

0.78

RoNW

-0.05

0.03

0.04

-0.02

RoA

-0.05

0.03

0.04

-0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.12

0.04

0.11

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.16

-0.09

-0.05

-0.26

Book value per share

56.76

56.82

57

56.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

-38.16

109.5

92.9

0

P/CEPS

-26.97

-45.63

-177.55

-52.29

P/B

0.08

0.07

0.17

0.24

EV/EBIDTA

-39.33

68.01

29.31

29.01

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.87

-8.43

24.42

-15.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

333.35

470.25

142.08

124.41

Inventory days

1,319.59

2,138.21

572.68

455.94

Creditor days

-353.75

-542.07

-97.29

-16.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

22.75

2.14

-1.46

-0.64

Net debt / equity

0.01

0.07

0.11

0.2

Net debt / op. profit

-0.7

-2.23

-5.92

-5.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-88.5

-78.87

-86.03

-94.56

Employee costs

-1.18

-19.24

-3.9

-4.21

Other costs

-81.57

-94.49

-18.73

-9.72

Kamanwala Housin : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.