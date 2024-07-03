iifl-logo-icon 1
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Share Price

17.01
(-5.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.5
  • Day's High18.5
  • 52 Wk High23.64
  • Prev. Close17.99
  • Day's Low17.01
  • 52 Wk Low 13.9
  • Turnover (lac)1.27
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

18.5

Prev. Close

17.99

Turnover(Lac.)

1.27

Day's High

18.5

Day's Low

17.01

52 Week's High

23.64

52 Week's Low

13.9

Book Value

49.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.97

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.38%

Non-Promoter- 58.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.61

57.88

66.06

65.91

Net Worth

69.7

71.97

80.15

80

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.63

2.85

17.67

38

yoy growth (%)

-7.49

-83.86

-53.49

-52.04

Raw materials

-2.33

-2.25

-15.2

-35.94

As % of sales

88.5

78.87

86.03

94.56

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.45

-0.68

-1.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.27

-0.07

0.17

-0.52

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.25

-0.23

-0.28

Tax paid

0

0.03

0.04

0.08

Working capital

6.77

5.35

-10.76

-42.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.49

-83.86

-53.49

-52.04

Op profit growth

-24.83

62.91

-52.6

-76.88

EBIT growth

530.12

-107.37

-41.45

-121.24

Net profit growth

-246.35

-24.8

-270.56

-99.15

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.8

3.87

2.85

2.64

2.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.8

3.87

2.85

2.64

2.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.58

0.48

1.8

1.79

2.97

View Annually Results

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Atul Jain

Whole-time Director

Pushpa Jain

Non Executive Director

Amit Jaipal Jain

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sandipkumar Dilipbhai Andhariya

Independent Director

Shivam Sureshbhai Maniyar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd

Summary

Kamanwala Housing Construction Limited was incorporated on 12th April, 1984 in the name and style of Kamanwala Housing Development Finance Company Limited as a Public Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed to Kamanwala Industries Limited on 24th January, 1995 and consequently to Kamanwala Housing Construction Limited on 9th November, 2006. The Company is engaged in construction and development of residential flats, commercial premises and industrial galas.In the real estate business, the company completed many prestigious residential and commercial complexes. The commercial building project Kamanwala Chambers undertaken by the company at Mahim was completed in 1995. As a part of its diversification, the company has decided to amalgamate Shree Saibaba Castings Pvt Ltd, which has a mini steel plant at Nasik, with it. It also plans to venture into the financing of ship breaking business.The company commenced one more construction project at Andheri, Mumbai consisting of commercial and residential buildings.During the early 80s, the promoter of KHCL perceived a dire shortage of housing in Mumbai. The construction sector was characterized by unethical practices with the end consumer getting a raw deal from builders and developers. Thus, the Company undertook both to construct low cost housing and to finance it at nominal rates. It built Attar Apartments and Kamanwala Nagar at Virar. Apart from this, it acquired some old buildings and tenements. These buildings were r
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd share price today?

The Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd is ₹23.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd is 0 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd is ₹13.9 and ₹23.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd?

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.63%, 3 Years at 9.14%, 1 Year at 29.24%, 6 Month at 9.43%, 3 Month at 7.66% and 1 Month at 13.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.61 %

