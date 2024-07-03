Summary

Kamanwala Housing Construction Limited was incorporated on 12th April, 1984 in the name and style of Kamanwala Housing Development Finance Company Limited as a Public Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed to Kamanwala Industries Limited on 24th January, 1995 and consequently to Kamanwala Housing Construction Limited on 9th November, 2006. The Company is engaged in construction and development of residential flats, commercial premises and industrial galas.In the real estate business, the company completed many prestigious residential and commercial complexes. The commercial building project Kamanwala Chambers undertaken by the company at Mahim was completed in 1995. As a part of its diversification, the company has decided to amalgamate Shree Saibaba Castings Pvt Ltd, which has a mini steel plant at Nasik, with it. It also plans to venture into the financing of ship breaking business.The company commenced one more construction project at Andheri, Mumbai consisting of commercial and residential buildings.During the early 80s, the promoter of KHCL perceived a dire shortage of housing in Mumbai. The construction sector was characterized by unethical practices with the end consumer getting a raw deal from builders and developers. Thus, the Company undertook both to construct low cost housing and to finance it at nominal rates. It built Attar Apartments and Kamanwala Nagar at Virar. Apart from this, it acquired some old buildings and tenements. These buildings were r

