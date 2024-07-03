Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹18.5
Prev. Close₹17.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.27
Day's High₹18.5
Day's Low₹17.01
52 Week's High₹23.64
52 Week's Low₹13.9
Book Value₹49.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.97
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.61
57.88
66.06
65.91
Net Worth
69.7
71.97
80.15
80
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.63
2.85
17.67
38
yoy growth (%)
-7.49
-83.86
-53.49
-52.04
Raw materials
-2.33
-2.25
-15.2
-35.94
As % of sales
88.5
78.87
86.03
94.56
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.45
-0.68
-1.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.07
0.17
-0.52
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.25
-0.23
-0.28
Tax paid
0
0.03
0.04
0.08
Working capital
6.77
5.35
-10.76
-42.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.49
-83.86
-53.49
-52.04
Op profit growth
-24.83
62.91
-52.6
-76.88
EBIT growth
530.12
-107.37
-41.45
-121.24
Net profit growth
-246.35
-24.8
-270.56
-99.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.8
3.87
2.85
2.64
2.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.8
3.87
2.85
2.64
2.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.58
0.48
1.8
1.79
2.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Atul Jain
Whole-time Director
Pushpa Jain
Non Executive Director
Amit Jaipal Jain
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sandipkumar Dilipbhai Andhariya
Independent Director
Shivam Sureshbhai Maniyar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd
Summary
Kamanwala Housing Construction Limited was incorporated on 12th April, 1984 in the name and style of Kamanwala Housing Development Finance Company Limited as a Public Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed to Kamanwala Industries Limited on 24th January, 1995 and consequently to Kamanwala Housing Construction Limited on 9th November, 2006. The Company is engaged in construction and development of residential flats, commercial premises and industrial galas.In the real estate business, the company completed many prestigious residential and commercial complexes. The commercial building project Kamanwala Chambers undertaken by the company at Mahim was completed in 1995. As a part of its diversification, the company has decided to amalgamate Shree Saibaba Castings Pvt Ltd, which has a mini steel plant at Nasik, with it. It also plans to venture into the financing of ship breaking business.The company commenced one more construction project at Andheri, Mumbai consisting of commercial and residential buildings.During the early 80s, the promoter of KHCL perceived a dire shortage of housing in Mumbai. The construction sector was characterized by unethical practices with the end consumer getting a raw deal from builders and developers. Thus, the Company undertook both to construct low cost housing and to finance it at nominal rates. It built Attar Apartments and Kamanwala Nagar at Virar. Apart from this, it acquired some old buildings and tenements. These buildings were r
Read More
The Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd is ₹23.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd is 0 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd is ₹13.9 and ₹23.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.63%, 3 Years at 9.14%, 1 Year at 29.24%, 6 Month at 9.43%, 3 Month at 7.66% and 1 Month at 13.07%.
