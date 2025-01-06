iifl-logo-icon 1
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.5
(-8.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Kamanwala Housin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.27

-0.07

0.17

-0.52

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.25

-0.23

-0.28

Tax paid

0

0.03

0.04

0.08

Working capital

6.77

5.35

-10.76

-42.22

Other operating items

Operating

6.42

5.05

-10.77

-42.94

Capital expenditure

0

-0.43

-0.53

-0.22

Free cash flow

6.42

4.62

-11.3

-43.16

Equity raised

132.14

132.19

132.13

132.06

Investing

-0.9

-5.44

5.21

-0.45

Financing

2.19

3.5

12.79

38.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

139.85

134.88

138.82

127.07

