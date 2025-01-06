Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.07
0.17
-0.52
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.25
-0.23
-0.28
Tax paid
0
0.03
0.04
0.08
Working capital
6.77
5.35
-10.76
-42.22
Other operating items
Operating
6.42
5.05
-10.77
-42.94
Capital expenditure
0
-0.43
-0.53
-0.22
Free cash flow
6.42
4.62
-11.3
-43.16
Equity raised
132.14
132.19
132.13
132.06
Investing
-0.9
-5.44
5.21
-0.45
Financing
2.19
3.5
12.79
38.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
139.85
134.88
138.82
127.07
