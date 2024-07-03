Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.8
1.45
2.85
0.15
0.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.8
1.45
2.85
0.15
0.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.47
1.09
0.6
1.57
Total Income
3.07
1.92
3.93
0.75
1.77
Total Expenditure
3.26
2.05
4.18
0.78
1.72
PBIDT
-0.19
-0.12
-0.25
-0.03
0.06
Interest
0
0
0.03
0.01
0.03
PBDT
-0.19
-0.12
-0.28
-0.04
0.03
Depreciation
0.01
0.03
0.01
0.04
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.2
-0.15
-0.29
-0.08
-0.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.2
-0.15
-0.29
-0.08
-0.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.2
-0.15
-0.29
-0.08
-0.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.14
-0.11
-0.2
-0.05
-0.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.78
-8.27
-8.77
-20
30
PBDTM(%)
-6.78
-8.27
-9.82
-26.66
15
PATM(%)
-7.14
-10.34
-10.17
-53.33
-55
