Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16.79
(-3.73%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.8

1.45

2.85

0.15

0.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.8

1.45

2.85

0.15

0.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.47

1.09

0.6

1.57

Total Income

3.07

1.92

3.93

0.75

1.77

Total Expenditure

3.26

2.05

4.18

0.78

1.72

PBIDT

-0.19

-0.12

-0.25

-0.03

0.06

Interest

0

0

0.03

0.01

0.03

PBDT

-0.19

-0.12

-0.28

-0.04

0.03

Depreciation

0.01

0.03

0.01

0.04

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.2

-0.15

-0.29

-0.08

-0.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.2

-0.15

-0.29

-0.08

-0.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.2

-0.15

-0.29

-0.08

-0.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.14

-0.11

-0.2

-0.05

-0.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.78

-8.27

-8.77

-20

30

PBDTM(%)

-6.78

-8.27

-9.82

-26.66

15

PATM(%)

-7.14

-10.34

-10.17

-53.33

-55

