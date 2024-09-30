|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Intimation of the Book Closure & Annual General Meeting Proceedings of 40th AGM held on 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find attached herewith Scrutinizers Report fpr the Voting Results of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.