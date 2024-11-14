Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

KAMANWALA HOUSING CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report and any other business items as per agenda circulated. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 14, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Vinod Kumar Jain & Co, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further, please find enclosed Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 as Annexure 1 and same is also available on the website of the Company viz. www.kamanwalahousing.com. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced at 03:30 PM and concluded at 05:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

KAMANWALA HOUSING CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report and any other business items as per agenda circulated. and Compliances of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

KAMANWALA HOUSING CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and any other business items as per the agenda circulated. Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting and Compliances of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024