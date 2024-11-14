iifl-logo-icon 1
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Board Meeting

16.49
(-1.08%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Kamanwala Housin CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
KAMANWALA HOUSING CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report and any other business items as per agenda circulated. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 14, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Vinod Kumar Jain & Co, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further, please find enclosed Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 as Annexure 1 and same is also available on the website of the Company viz. www.kamanwalahousing.com. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced at 03:30 PM and concluded at 05:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
KAMANWALA HOUSING CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report and any other business items as per agenda circulated. and Compliances of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
KAMANWALA HOUSING CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and any other business items as per the agenda circulated. Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting and Compliances of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
KAMANWALA HOUSING CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 406-New Udyog Mandir - 2 Mogul Lane Mahim - (West) Mumbai - 400016 to inter alia consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report and any other business items as per agenda circulated. Outcome of Board Meeting and Compliances of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Kamanwala Housin: Related News

No Record Found

