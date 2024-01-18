|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|4
|40
|Final
|Recommended final dividend of Rs. 4 per equity share (40%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting.
|Dividend
|18 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|26 Jan 2024
|58
|580
|Interim
|The Board declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 58 per share of face value of Rs 10 each
