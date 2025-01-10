Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.24
9.56
9.56
9.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.56
-57.08
-37.18
-4.21
Net Worth
7.8
-47.52
-27.62
5.35
Minority Interest
Debt
33.31
72.66
62.53
12.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
41.11
25.14
34.91
18.3
Fixed Assets
29.72
27.57
27.39
41.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.45
7.78
7.78
7.78
Networking Capital
9.68
-10.68
-0.54
-31.54
Inventories
1.39
1.68
2.22
1.49
Inventory Days
45.76
Sundry Debtors
0.19
2.72
2.25
5
Debtor Days
153.57
Other Current Assets
18.61
7.88
6.55
7.28
Sundry Creditors
-0.39
-1.21
-2.37
-7.37
Creditor Days
226.36
Other Current Liabilities
-10.12
-21.75
-9.19
-37.94
Cash
1.16
0.38
0.17
0.19
Total Assets
41.11
25.15
34.9
18.29
No Record Found
