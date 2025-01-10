iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

93.53
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:39:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.24

9.56

9.56

9.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.56

-57.08

-37.18

-4.21

Net Worth

7.8

-47.52

-27.62

5.35

Minority Interest

Debt

33.31

72.66

62.53

12.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

41.11

25.14

34.91

18.3

Fixed Assets

29.72

27.57

27.39

41.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.45

7.78

7.78

7.78

Networking Capital

9.68

-10.68

-0.54

-31.54

Inventories

1.39

1.68

2.22

1.49

Inventory Days

45.76

Sundry Debtors

0.19

2.72

2.25

5

Debtor Days

153.57

Other Current Assets

18.61

7.88

6.55

7.28

Sundry Creditors

-0.39

-1.21

-2.37

-7.37

Creditor Days

226.36

Other Current Liabilities

-10.12

-21.75

-9.19

-37.94

Cash

1.16

0.38

0.17

0.19

Total Assets

41.11

25.15

34.9

18.29

