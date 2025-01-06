iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

86.43
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Kothari Indl FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.67

-1.42

-5.69

-5.67

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.48

-4.11

-5.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

8.36

-8.61

-7.14

0.16

Other operating items

Operating

7.58

-10.51

-16.95

-10.57

Capital expenditure

-42.73

53.93

-43.85

-0.6

Free cash flow

-35.14

43.41

-60.8

-11.18

Equity raised

-1.15

-21.79

-42.02

-24.21

Investing

0.1

-0.05

0

0

Financing

1.13

17.66

-3.12

-0.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-35.06

39.22

-105.94

-35.42

