Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
20.42
11.84
3.38
2.17
5.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.42
11.84
3.38
2.17
5.58
Other Operating Income
1.29
1.61
0.12
0
0.43
Other Income
0.25
0.18
61.81
0.52
65.65
Total Income
21.96
13.63
65.31
2.68
71.66
Total Expenditure
21.25
13.06
78.07
6.6
7.29
PBIDT
0.7
0.56
-12.77
-3.91
64.37
Interest
0.01
0.02
2.69
0
0.02
PBDT
0.7
0.54
-15.45
-3.91
64.35
Depreciation
0.6
0.27
0.07
0.15
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.09
0.27
-15.52
-4.07
64.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.09
0.27
-15.52
-4.07
64.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-61.93
0
65.21
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.09
0.27
46.41
-4.07
-0.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.22
-12.43
-3.26
51.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.24
6.24
6.24
6.24
6.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.42
4.72
-377.81
-180.18
1,153.58
PBDTM(%)
3.42
4.56
-457.1
-180.18
1,153.22
PATM(%)
0.44
2.28
-459.17
-187.55
1,153.04
