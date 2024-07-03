iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

88.15
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

20.42

11.84

3.38

2.17

5.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.42

11.84

3.38

2.17

5.58

Other Operating Income

1.29

1.61

0.12

0

0.43

Other Income

0.25

0.18

61.81

0.52

65.65

Total Income

21.96

13.63

65.31

2.68

71.66

Total Expenditure

21.25

13.06

78.07

6.6

7.29

PBIDT

0.7

0.56

-12.77

-3.91

64.37

Interest

0.01

0.02

2.69

0

0.02

PBDT

0.7

0.54

-15.45

-3.91

64.35

Depreciation

0.6

0.27

0.07

0.15

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.09

0.27

-15.52

-4.07

64.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.09

0.27

-15.52

-4.07

64.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-61.93

0

65.21

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.09

0.27

46.41

-4.07

-0.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

0.22

-12.43

-3.26

51.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.24

6.24

6.24

6.24

6.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.42

4.72

-377.81

-180.18

1,153.58

PBDTM(%)

3.42

4.56

-457.1

-180.18

1,153.22

PATM(%)

0.44

2.28

-459.17

-187.55

1,153.04

Kothari Indl: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd

