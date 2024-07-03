Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹86.43
Prev. Close₹84.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.75
Day's High₹86.43
Day's Low₹86.43
52 Week's High₹88.26
52 Week's Low₹1.8
Book Value₹6.89
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)367.19
P/E8.43
EPS10.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.24
9.56
9.56
9.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.56
-57.08
-37.18
-4.21
Net Worth
7.8
-47.52
-27.62
5.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
11.88
16.5
33.78
48.35
yoy growth (%)
-27.98
-51.16
-30.12
-6.79
Raw materials
-9.42
-12.19
-26.19
-40.24
As % of sales
79.34
73.87
77.53
83.22
Employee costs
-1.13
-1.71
-1.26
-1.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.67
-1.42
-5.69
-5.67
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.48
-4.11
-5.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
8.36
-8.61
-7.14
0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.98
-51.16
-30.12
-6.79
Op profit growth
-60.32
-385.55
-136.36
-55.98
EBIT growth
-51.69
-46.17
-55.19
21
Net profit growth
-73.27
-55.52
0.49
-3.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12.91
7.32
8.77
11.02
15.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.91
7.32
8.77
11.02
15.69
Other Operating Income
0.73
2.26
0.69
0.86
1.95
Other Income
63.18
0.73
2.56
0.56
7.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Pradip D Kothari
Independent Director
Dilip Machado
Independent Director
D Gunasekaran
Vice Chairman & M.D.
J Rafiq Ahmed
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anil Kumar Padhiali
Non Executive Director
Thoopjlamudu Arulpathy Rajalaxmi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd
Summary
Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL) was erstwhile incorporated in 1970 as a Public Limited Company under the name Kothari (Madras) Ltd. Later, five companies, Kothari Textiles Ltd, Adoni Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd, Balamadies Plantations Ltd, Waterfall Estates Ltd, and Blue Mountains Estates and Industries Ltd were amalgamated with it and finally, in 1984, the name of the Company got changed to Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL). Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and mixing of fertilisers and has a network of distributors in the southern states and has developed a brand value recognised in the market place. KICL is a well-diversified company with four divisions, Textiles, Plantations, Granite and Fertilisers. In Nov.92, the Company came out with a Rights Issue of 4.5 lac 16% PCDs of Rs 400 each, amounting to Rs 18 Cr. The Company increased spinning capacity and modernised the facilities at Singanallur and Vadamathurai Plants. It set up a 100% EOU to manufacture 50,000 Sq mtr of granite tiles at Ennore near Chennai.These projects were partly funded by the issue made during 1992 to the tune of Rs.22.50 Crore.The Company started production of Single Super Phosphate in January, 2015. In 2018, it operated in manufacturing of Fertilizers product. In 2022, it embarked upon marketing & manufacturing of FMCG products. In 2023, it has diversified into various businesses like marketing & manufacturing of Drones and Hotels. The Company leased its fertil
Read More
The Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹86.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd is ₹367.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd is 8.43 and 12.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd is ₹1.8 and ₹88.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 4383.60%, 6 Month at 867.35%, 3 Month at 194.85% and 1 Month at 36.94%.
