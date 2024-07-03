Summary

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL) was erstwhile incorporated in 1970 as a Public Limited Company under the name Kothari (Madras) Ltd. Later, five companies, Kothari Textiles Ltd, Adoni Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd, Balamadies Plantations Ltd, Waterfall Estates Ltd, and Blue Mountains Estates and Industries Ltd were amalgamated with it and finally, in 1984, the name of the Company got changed to Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL). Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and mixing of fertilisers and has a network of distributors in the southern states and has developed a brand value recognised in the market place. KICL is a well-diversified company with four divisions, Textiles, Plantations, Granite and Fertilisers. In Nov.92, the Company came out with a Rights Issue of 4.5 lac 16% PCDs of Rs 400 each, amounting to Rs 18 Cr. The Company increased spinning capacity and modernised the facilities at Singanallur and Vadamathurai Plants. It set up a 100% EOU to manufacture 50,000 Sq mtr of granite tiles at Ennore near Chennai.These projects were partly funded by the issue made during 1992 to the tune of Rs.22.50 Crore.The Company started production of Single Super Phosphate in January, 2015. In 2018, it operated in manufacturing of Fertilizers product. In 2022, it embarked upon marketing & manufacturing of FMCG products. In 2023, it has diversified into various businesses like marketing & manufacturing of Drones and Hotels. The Company leased its fertil

