Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Share Price

86.43
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open86.43
  • Day's High86.43
  • 52 Wk High88.26
  • Prev. Close84.74
  • Day's Low86.43
  • 52 Wk Low 1.8
  • Turnover (lac)2.75
  • P/E8.43
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value6.89
  • EPS10.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)367.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

86.43

Prev. Close

84.74

Turnover(Lac.)

2.75

Day's High

86.43

Day's Low

86.43

52 Week's High

88.26

52 Week's Low

1.8

Book Value

6.89

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

367.19

P/E

8.43

EPS

10.05

Divi. Yield

0

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:58 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.57%

Foreign: 1.56%

Indian: 51.81%

Non-Promoter- 5.98%

Institutions: 5.98%

Non-Institutions: 40.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.24

9.56

9.56

9.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.56

-57.08

-37.18

-4.21

Net Worth

7.8

-47.52

-27.62

5.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

11.88

16.5

33.78

48.35

yoy growth (%)

-27.98

-51.16

-30.12

-6.79

Raw materials

-9.42

-12.19

-26.19

-40.24

As % of sales

79.34

73.87

77.53

83.22

Employee costs

-1.13

-1.71

-1.26

-1.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.67

-1.42

-5.69

-5.67

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.48

-4.11

-5.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

8.36

-8.61

-7.14

0.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.98

-51.16

-30.12

-6.79

Op profit growth

-60.32

-385.55

-136.36

-55.98

EBIT growth

-51.69

-46.17

-55.19

21

Net profit growth

-73.27

-55.52

0.49

-3.62

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12.91

7.32

8.77

11.02

15.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.91

7.32

8.77

11.02

15.69

Other Operating Income

0.73

2.26

0.69

0.86

1.95

Other Income

63.18

0.73

2.56

0.56

7.6

View Annually Results

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Pradip D Kothari

Independent Director

Dilip Machado

Independent Director

D Gunasekaran

Vice Chairman & M.D.

J Rafiq Ahmed

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anil Kumar Padhiali

Non Executive Director

Thoopjlamudu Arulpathy Rajalaxmi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd

Summary

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL) was erstwhile incorporated in 1970 as a Public Limited Company under the name Kothari (Madras) Ltd. Later, five companies, Kothari Textiles Ltd, Adoni Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd, Balamadies Plantations Ltd, Waterfall Estates Ltd, and Blue Mountains Estates and Industries Ltd were amalgamated with it and finally, in 1984, the name of the Company got changed to Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL). Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and mixing of fertilisers and has a network of distributors in the southern states and has developed a brand value recognised in the market place. KICL is a well-diversified company with four divisions, Textiles, Plantations, Granite and Fertilisers. In Nov.92, the Company came out with a Rights Issue of 4.5 lac 16% PCDs of Rs 400 each, amounting to Rs 18 Cr. The Company increased spinning capacity and modernised the facilities at Singanallur and Vadamathurai Plants. It set up a 100% EOU to manufacture 50,000 Sq mtr of granite tiles at Ennore near Chennai.These projects were partly funded by the issue made during 1992 to the tune of Rs.22.50 Crore.The Company started production of Single Super Phosphate in January, 2015. In 2018, it operated in manufacturing of Fertilizers product. In 2022, it embarked upon marketing & manufacturing of FMCG products. In 2023, it has diversified into various businesses like marketing & manufacturing of Drones and Hotels. The Company leased its fertil
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹86.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd is ₹367.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd is 8.43 and 12.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd is ₹1.8 and ₹88.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd?

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 4383.60%, 6 Month at 867.35%, 3 Month at 194.85% and 1 Month at 36.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.38 %
Institutions - 5.99 %
Public - 40.63 %

